Liana Leota setting high standards for Leeds Rhinos as England Roses head to First Direct Arena

The 39-year-old former New Zealand international, pictured, endured an up-and-down coaching baptism in 2023, with the Rhinos suffering a slow start before finding their rhythm towards the end of the Super League season.

She also enjoyed the highs of being part of a coaching staff that helped England reach a maiden World Cup final during the summer in South Africa.

The Kiwi is wearing her international hat this week as England prepare for the historic double-header at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this weekend.

Liana Leota, centre clapping, and England Roses face New Zealand in Leeds on Saturday (Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

England face New Zealand Silver Fearns at 5.15pm on Saturday after Australia have played Uganda at 3pm to complete the group stage of the Nations Cup, which began in London last week.

Then there is a 3rd/4th place play-off at 2pm on Sunday at First Direct Arena, followed by the final from 4.30pm.

England beat Uganda but then lost by two points to Australia in a repeat of last summer’s World Cup final, in London last weekend, meaning Jess Thirlby’s Roses need to beat New Zealand in Saturday’s final group game to reach the final.

They defeated New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final in August.

Helen Housby of England Vitality Roses is marked by Courtney Bruce of Australia Origin Diamonds during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup match between England Vitality Roses and Australia Origin Diamonds at OVO Arena Wembley on January 21 (Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images for England Netball)

It is all good learning for Leota to take back into her club role ahead of her second season in charge of the Rhinos, which begins on February 17.

“I thought last year I was sorted; I had a great plan, I had a great team but the imports went AWOL and performances suffered,” reflected Leota, who at least this pre-season has been able to work with all 12 squad players, including former Roses star Geva Mentor.

“Now I’m a little bit more reassured in my style and how I want to approach things.

“On reflection, this season I’m going to be much tougher and harder on our players. Having been an international athlete and coming from that background, I dropped my standards and behaviours as a club coach, but for me to align to my true values in who I am and what I believe to be success, I have to stay on those.

“So I’m going to stick to my guns knowing what the benchmark should be, instead of just going back to what the group can do, and I think that’s been good so far.

“That’s why we’ve changed the philosophy in training and that’s why we are starting to see glimpses of success in that.

“I’m not second-guessing myself. Again it goes back to trying to listen to too many people, but at the end of the day you’re the one that’s in control of this team, you’re the one that makes the decisions. Everything is on you. For me it’s going back to my values and sticking with them.”

England led by two points going into the fourth period against Australia last week, only to suffer an agonising 61-59 defeat.