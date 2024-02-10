Litchfield brothers Max and Joe take Olympic qualification challenge to Doha

The individual medley specialists are part of the British Swimming squad out in Doha at the World Aquatics Championships as attention turns to the pool from Sunday following the conclusion of the diving events.

The main focus of the British squad in Doha is to secure relay team quota places for Paris 2024, which as it stands could be the Litchfields best chance of making it to this summer’s Games.

Max, 28, is a two-time Olympian having finished fourth in the 400m IM final in both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. He has been training out in South Africa.

Max Litchfield is congratulated by his brother Joe as he breaks the British record for the 400 IM back in 2018 (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

Tokyo was his 25-year-old brother Joe’s first Olympics, where he was knocked out in the heats of the 200m IM while helping the 4x100m freestyle relay team to ninth place.

The British team in Doha is headlined by Adam Peaty, who is joined by Matt Richards, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, who amassed 10 podium places between them at last year’s worlds.

Performance director Chris Spice said: "We are all aware of the unusual challenge that a World Championships in Olympic year could pose - but our swimmers and staff are preparing for Doha as a crucial part of our build-up to Paris and, before that, the British Swimming Championships in April.

