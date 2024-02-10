Litchfield brothers Max and Joe take Olympic qualification challenge to Doha
The individual medley specialists are part of the British Swimming squad out in Doha at the World Aquatics Championships as attention turns to the pool from Sunday following the conclusion of the diving events.
The main focus of the British squad in Doha is to secure relay team quota places for Paris 2024, which as it stands could be the Litchfields best chance of making it to this summer’s Games.
Max, 28, is a two-time Olympian having finished fourth in the 400m IM final in both the Rio and Tokyo Olympics. He has been training out in South Africa.
Tokyo was his 25-year-old brother Joe’s first Olympics, where he was knocked out in the heats of the 200m IM while helping the 4x100m freestyle relay team to ninth place.
The British team in Doha is headlined by Adam Peaty, who is joined by Matt Richards, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, who amassed 10 podium places between them at last year’s worlds.
Performance director Chris Spice said: "We are all aware of the unusual challenge that a World Championships in Olympic year could pose - but our swimmers and staff are preparing for Doha as a crucial part of our build-up to Paris and, before that, the British Swimming Championships in April.
"Locking in relay places across the Olympic programme is a key focus, with our relay teams having been so successful in recent years, showing the versatility and depth of this cohort of athletes. On top of that, though, this is a great racing opportunity on the world stage and will be a serious test of our swimmers’ preparations and work over the winter months as they will still be in heavy training throughout the meet.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.