Local Northallerton children's football team scores big with franchisee sponsorship

McDonald’s Franchisee, John Atherton, who runs and operates nine restaurants in North Yorkshire, is proud to be the brand new sponsor of the under-eleven youth team for Northallerton Town Juniors FC (NTJFC). The sponsorship will help support the youth team by funding new kits and training equipment for the current 23/24 season and seasons ahead.

The McDonald’s restaurant in Northallerton also celebrated the new partnership by inviting the Teesside Junior Football Alliance (TJFA) League Cup champions down to their local restaurant on Darlington Road, for the team to meet their new sponsors.

Local McDonald’s Franchisee John Atherton, who owns and operates nine restaurants in North Yorkshire, says: “Youth football is important for our community which is why we support local teams through each restaurant, and I am delighted to help support Northallerton Town Juniors FC Under 11s by providing the new kits and training equipment. I look forward to seeing the team enjoy playing their upcoming fixtures.”

John Burgess & Kim Thornton from McDonald's Northallerton with NTJFC

Steve Burn, the Under 11 Blacks Head Coach for Northallerton Town Juniors FC, says: “The Under 11s at Northallerton Town Juniors FC are hugely grateful to McDonald’s for their sponsorship and supply of playing away kit for our team. The support of McDonald’s will allow us to continue to keep our membership fees low and give access to youth football regardless of background and ability. We look forward to working with McDonald’s to continue to provide a safe and fun environment for children to play football. It was a fantastic for the boys to meet their new sponsors too and discuss their latest second-round cup victory. The team are the current and defending champions of the Teesside Junior Football Alliance (TJFA) League Cup which they won at Rockliffe Hall in May 2023.”