Local retired bricklayer turned greyhound trainer lands historic one-two-three in major competition final

Acomb Felix led home sister Acomb Irene and brother Acomb Johnny in the BGBF British Breeders’ Stakes Grand Final worth £12,500 to the winner – which also featured Acomb Alfie who finished fifth.

Even more remarkable is the quartet were bred and raised by retired bricklayer Kevin Ferguson who also owns and trains the four dogs at his home in York.

Kevin had never won a Category One competition despite a lifetime in greyhound racing before Monday. But he’s now part of an exclusive club to train the first three to finish a grand final in front.

Winning connections with Acomb Felix on the podium.

Reacting to the win, a delighted Kevin said he can now “die a happy man” after achieving a lifetime goal.

“I’m so pleased,” said Kevin. “Acomb Felix has reached three Category One finals so he does deserve this.

“I’m the oldest of eight children and most of us were trackside to watch the race. I really can die a happy man now.”

Behind the Acomb littermates was race favourite Coppice Gracie – who finished fourth – with Acomb Alfie and Tickets Bullet filling the minor placings.

The win was a long time coming for Acomb Felix, who had finished runner-up in the BGBF British Bred Derby at Sheffield and reached the Steel City Cup and Produce Stakes finals before his Nottingham triumph.

Guy Nurse, kennel hand and close friend of Kevin, added: “Kevin has been working so hard for a number of years and invested so much time and effort into his greyhounds.

“He only has six greyhounds in training with another litter of pups on the way. He thoroughly deserves this victory. Felix is probably the quickest of the litter but they’ve all been amazing.

“They tend to run tracks well first time which is a quality which seems to have filtered down from their mum. Reaching the final was an achievement, so we’re delighted with the result.”

Elsewhere on the card Phil Milner’s Keefill George took the Category Three British Bred Midlands Sprint Trophy, beating Coppice Ebby by four-and-a-half lengths in a winning time of 18.25 seconds.

There was also Open Race success for Acomb Jasper – brother to Acomb Felix – in the Arena Racing Company British Bred Standard Trophy while Jimmy Fenwick’s Coppice Rocket took the Arena Racing Company Sprint Trophy.