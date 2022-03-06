London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 83 - Nichols and Johnson lead the way as Sharks claim superb win in London

Sheffield Sharks claimed their first win against London Lions in the capital in over five years and arguably their biggest victory of the season on Sunday.

By Nick Westby
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 7:18 pm
Twenty-one today: Kipper Nichols scored 21 of Sheffield Sharks' points against London Lions. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Atiba Lyons’ side claimed an 83-76 win against a team jam-packed with talent due to their obligations in European competition this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Trailing by a single point after the end of the first quarter, Sharks took charge in the second quarter and built a four-point lead. They could never pull away from last year’s play-off finalists but a strong fourth quarter got them over the line.

Kipper Nichols scored 21 points, a tally matched by Antwain Johnson who started the game on the bench.

Bennett Koch added 14 points as Sharks strengthened their grip on a top-three place.

Sheffield SharksAtiba Lyons