London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 83 - Nichols and Johnson lead the way as Sharks claim superb win in London

Atiba Lyons’ side claimed an 83-76 win against a team jam-packed with talent due to their obligations in European competition this season.

Trailing by a single point after the end of the first quarter, Sharks took charge in the second quarter and built a four-point lead. They could never pull away from last year’s play-off finalists but a strong fourth quarter got them over the line.