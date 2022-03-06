London Lions 76 Sheffield Sharks 83 - Nichols and Johnson lead the way as Sharks claim superb win in London

Atiba Lyons’ side claimed an 83-76 win against a team jam-packed with talent due to their obligations in European competition this season.
Trailing by a single point after the end of the first quarter, Sharks took charge in the second quarter and built a four-point lead. They could never pull away from last year’s play-off finalists but a strong fourth quarter got them over the line.
Kipper Nichols scored 21 points, a tally matched by Antwain Johnson who started the game on the bench.
Bennett Koch added 14 points as Sharks strengthened their grip on a top-three place.