LEEDS KNIGHTS believe they are getting the best of both worlds with Louis Colvin - although his primary focus will be as a defenceman going into the 2023-24 NIHL National season.

The 24-year-old makes the leap from NIHL South One to the UK’s second tier on the back of a solid campaign with Invicta Dynamos.

In 29 league, cup and play-off games, the left-hander posted 13 goals and 21 assists, finishing the campaign as the Dynamos’ top-scoring British player.

NEW FACXEL Louis Colvin can play either as a D-man or a forward, but it will be on the back-end where he will primarily play for Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Dave Trevallion/Invicta Dynamos Media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And while he may at times be called upon to show his attacking prowess next season, he is comfortable in the knowledge that his primary function will be to help out on the back end.

“Last year, I played forward and defence for Invicta,” said Colvin, who has previous experience at this level with Bracknell Bees from the inaugural 2019-20 NIHL National campaign. “People call me a utility player but I enjoy playing both positions. They are two very different positions but I’m quite fortunate to have a good idea and understanding of the foundations of each position.

“I’m very happy to play in defence and I do feel more comfortable back there but, if asked, I’m comfortable stepping into the forward positions too.”

Former junior team-mate Mac Howlett, who he played alongside at Guildford growing up, was the man responsible for making the initial introduction between Colvin and Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge, who got his first look at him during last season’s final Knights’ practice session at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He skates really well,” said Aldridge. “He’s got a pretty good skill-set, he sees the ice well and has a decent shot on him. Most of all, he’s a really good person.