Love has plenty of options as Aidan O’Brien plots next move

Love and Ryan Moore coming home to win the Prince Of Wales's Stakes during day two of Royal Ascot.

Last year’s 1000 Guineas, Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner had been off the track for 300 days, but proved without any doubt that she retains all her ability after opting to make all with great tenacity.

In beating James Fanshawe’s dual Group One heroine Audarya and stablemate Armory at Royal Ascot, Love was setting herself up for what O’Brien will be hoping is another lucrative campaign.

“Love is good. We’re happy with her,” said O’Brien.

This was Aidan O'Brien's Love winning last season's Darley Yorkshire Oaks on the Knavesmire.

“Obviously she’s done very little since Wednesday, she’s only back cantering again now, but we’re very happy with her.

“To do that after a long break, we were delighted. She hadn’t had a run since the Yorkshire Oaks so we were delighted.

“Anything over 10 furlongs or a mile and a half is her all over.

“She’s in the mix for all those types of races now, anything over that trip. It’s great to have her started again and now we can look at all those races.”

Love is entered in the Coral-Eclipse, Falmouth Stakes over a mile, King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Irish Champion Stakes and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe currently.

In St Mark’s Basilica, O’Brien has a three-year-old who has already won the French 2000 Guineas and Derby to add to last season’s Dewhurst success.

“St Mark’s is in the mix for the Eclipse, something like that will be the plan for him,” said O’Brien. “I’d have thought the Eclipse, the Juddmonte and the Irish Champion are all the races we’ll be looking at for him. I think at the moment we’re happy to keep him at 10 furlongs, but obviously he could drop back. I think that’s the sort of plan we’re thinking of at the moment.”

Meanwhile, O’Brien confirmed that High Definition is on course for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

Third in the Dante Stakes at York after a chequered build-up, connections then missed the Epsom Derby in favour of this race.

“Everything has been good since he ran at York and the plan is for him to run at the moment. We’re happy with him at the moment,” added the trainer.

Meanwhile, Malton trainer John Quinn’s decision to run Keep Busy at Ayr a week after her fine fourth place finish in the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot was vindicated with victory in the Listed Land O’Burns Fillies’ Stakes.