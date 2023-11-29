Famous win: Mark Dwyer and Jodami won the 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup for late North Yorkshire trainer Peter Beaumont.

Five horses are due to go to post at the West Yorkshire track, for the race named in honour of the former Yorkshire farmer who set out training point-to-pointers but rose to the top of the sport when winning the 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup with Jodami.

The horse also won a hat-trick of Irish Gold Cups, while Brandsby-based Beaumont also won the Scottish Grand National with Young Kenny and Cheltenham’s RSA Chase with Hussard Collonges.

He also claimed the Topham Chase over the Grand National fences at Aintree in 1991 with J-J Henry, ridden by his daughter Anthea Morshead.

She is the current Racing Manager and Raceday Clerk of the Course at York.

Beaumont retired in 2010 and died ten years later at the age of 85.

His race today a Class 3 handicap over a mile and seven furlongs where bottom weight Netywell could strike for the dual Grand National-winning trainer, Lucinda Russell.

The horse has been placed in its last four outings since winning at Ayr in January and could get his head back in front today.

The main opposition could come from Tom Symonds’ Hystery Bere, a very good second last time out at Stratford, who has leapt up the weights already this season but has shown rapid improvement.

All of today’s racves are live on Racing TV and get underway at 12.40 with a Class 4 handicap chase – the Watch Racing TV In HD Novices' Handicap Chase.

Here, Cerendipity, from Sue Smith’s Bingley stable, drops down in trip here after a fine third on debut at Sedgefield and should be in the mix along with Missed Tee, twice a winner over hurdles, for Dan Skelton.

Skelton has a live opportunity in the second race, a maiden hurdle, where six runners tackle the two-mile trip.

Kourosh, a winner on the Flat in Germany, has been picked up by the Skelton yard and is entered here for his first run on British shores for the trainer and his jockey brother Harry.

The third race looks an open handicap chase and Martin Todhunter’s Jet Legs looks to be the pick of the bunch here, arriving off the back of a fourth at Carlisle last month but had shown very strong form before that, winning two of his three prior starts.

The following race is novices’ hurdle over two miles, with six runners set to head to post.

Olly Murphy’s Indeevar Bleu has won a bumper at Wetherby previously and should be in the frame once again over the obstacles. The Village Way is another to have joined the top performing Skelton yard and looks to be the main rival.

The concluding mares’ bumper could go to Jamie Snowden’s Audacious Annie, coming from a yard which has a good record in bumpers.

She is a half sister to Snowden’s You Wear It Well, a previous bumper winner who won the bet365 Mares' Hurdle on Charlie Hall Chase day earlier this month.

The going is described as soft following rain earlier in the week.

Harry Fry has confirmed that Love Envoi will tackle Constitution Hill in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

A winner of eight of her 11 races under rules, she has been a credit to her connections for the past two seasons.

As a novice, Love Envoi won the Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle and last season she went out on her sword when taking on Honeysuckle in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle, finishing a gallant runner-up.

While she faces a tall order on her return to action against the best hurdler in training, Fry feels it is the perfect place to get her started.

Conditions are currently cold in the North East but precautions have already been taken, with the track under cover.

“She’s all ready to get her season under way. Obviously, it’s going to be a very good race with a certain Constitution Hill set to line up but it’s a lovely starting point for us,” he told Newcastle racecourse.