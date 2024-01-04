Luke Littler wants to inspire fellow youngsters to play darts after his historic World Championship campaign.

The 16-year-old debutant has taken the sport by storm by reaching the final at Alexandra Palace, where he was beaten by world number one Luke Humphries on Wednesday night.

He was one win away from becoming darts’ youngest champion and earning sporting immortality but went down 7-4 in the final.

His performances over the last fortnight have earned him celebrity status and have transcended the world of darts as everyone has wanted a piece of the teenager from Warrington.

Proud: Luke Littler reacts losing to Luke Humphries (left) in the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. (Picture: PA)

And Littler, who left school with just one GCSE in the summer to concentrate on his darts, wants to be an inspiration to other kids.

“I have caught a load of people’s attention,” he said. “It is just unbelievable, I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board and just try it out.

“If they don’t like it that’s fine but I’d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you’ll always love it.

“If you love the darts why don’t you get on the board and try and be like me or one of the other top professionals.”

Luke Humphries speaks to the media after defeating Luke Littler (not pictured) in the final of the Paddy Power World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London. (Picture: PA)

Life has changed forever for Littler, who pocketed a £200,000 prize for finishing second and has got even more earning power owing to his celebrity status.

“I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks,” he added.

“It has changed me a lot, I have broke into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.

“Getting into the top 32 will definitely help me qualify for pretty much every event in the year.

“It’s a losing start to the year, but it is also a good start to the year. I will take the positives.”

It is a landmark success for Humphries, who has now won four of the last five major tournaments after an incredible few months.

But the Leeds United-supporting 28-year-old knew he had to seize his chance because with Littler around, he might not get many more.

“I could not put into words how great this feels,” he said. “I was thinking I had to win this one because he is going to dominate world darts. When I was on the brink of winning he was relentless.

“He is an incredible talent and I had to win this one tonight, he is going to win plenty that’s for sure.

“We will never ever see the likes of him again at that age, to go up on the world stage and produce those darts in the final, I love the kid to bits, he is a real credit.