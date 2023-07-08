LEEDS KNIGHTS moved quickly to ease any frustration over Cole Shudra’s unexpected departure by reassuring fans that another vital piece of their roster is in place for the 2023-24 NIHL National season - and he’s going nowhere.

Knights’ supporters were hit with a hammer blow on Saturday morning when the announcement came through that 24-year-old Shudra would be returning to hometown club Sheffield Steelers on full-time basis.

But flying winger Mac Howlett will be lining up on the centre line come September after agreeing to a new deal, having proved an instant hit when joining the club from Elite League outfit Dundee Stars shortly before Christmas.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN: Mac Howlett breaks through against Peterborough Phantoms in the National Cup Final. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The 23-year-old Woking-born winger had an instant and remarkable impact at Elland Road, scoring a remarkable 67 points, including 26 goals, from just 33 appearances.

Along with centre Matt Haywood and, when he joined in mid-January, import winger Jake Witkowski, Howlett was one third of one of the most potent lines in NIHL National.

And although Witkowski is not back for the new campaign, Aldridge expects Howlett to continue where he left off after the 2022-23 league and play-off winning campaign.

“Mac’s an unbelievable hockey player,” said Aldridge. “His speed is unmatched at our level - especially laterally as he can seemingly turn on a two-pence piece.

SPEED KING: Mac Howlett made a remarkable impact after joining Leeds last season. Picture courtesy of John Victor.

“He’s a great kid, too, and he fits right in with our group. He came in at an unbelievable time and when he signed for us, I knew - deep down - we were going to win the league.

“He just gave us a huge boost and to have him back is pretty special but he was one I signed back pretty early on. There was never any doubt in my mind.”

Shudra’s return to the Elite League goes against the current trend of more and more British players dropping down into NIHL National in recent weeks, the number of homegrown players required by top-tier clubs now at just five.

But the popular left-hander’s decision to rejoin the Steelers has come in exceptional circumstances, the tragic, unexpected death of 20-year-old forward Alex Graham just two weeks ago meaning there was a spot available on Aaron Fox’s roster.

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge is delighted to have got Mac Howlett back on board for the 2023-24 season. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Players will continue to move both ways in the coming weeks and months, some on two-way deals, but Aldridge is confident Howlett has no intention of moving back to the EIHL, where he has previously spent three and a half seasons playing for Glasgow Clan, Guildford Flames and Dundee.

“There are a lot of higher-end British players dropping down into our league again,” added Aldridge. “And I’m sure Mac’s thought-process will change year on year but I think Mac is in a good place with us - he enjoys his hockey here.

“I actually spoke to him on Friday and he’s already excited about getting back, wants to know when we’re getting started again.