Malton trainer Richard Fahey was crowned York’s Top Trainer for the tenth time after a thrilling final day battle with William Haggas.

Fine effort: Malton handler Richard Fahey is York's Top trainer for the tenth time in his career - after sending out 10 winners in 2023. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Saturday’s seven-race card saw Skipton-born Haggas draw level with his rival having claimed two victories to one, but Fahey’s greater number of second-place finishes saw him prevail.

There was some consolation for Haggas in that his Montassib (10-1) won the final big sprint of the season – the £100,000 Coral Sprint Trophy Handicap – under Cieren Fallon.

The horse produced a strong finish to defeat Julie Camacho’s Significantly (11-2), ridden by Ryan Sexton, by a length and three-quarters with Katie Scott’s Gweedore (22-1) third and Tim Easterby’s Hyperfocus (33-1) back in fourth.

Top jock: William Buick, pictured winning at Newmarket on Saturday, was York's Top Jockey for the first time in 2023 with eight winners across the 18 race days.

Haggas and Fallon also teamed up to win the concluding Coral 'Committed To Safer Gambling' Finale Handicap over a mile and two furlongs with Star Ahoy (2-1 fav) staying on well to land the odds.

In between, Fahey had secured the title when his Colorada Dancer (11-4) bagged the Coral Racing Club EBF Maiden Stakes for David Nolan, defeating Charlie Johnston’s Love Warrior (6-1) by half a length, in front of a crowd of 20,206, which included 5,000 University students, as part of a initiative to introduce the next generation to racing.

Fahey’s success earns the stable £2,500 and a Christmas party at York for 40 staff as well as a new pair of shoes from trophy sponsor Charles Clinkard. William Buick – who was riding at Newmarket on Saturday – was crowned the Living North Top Jockey for the first time after eight wins over the campaign.

Overall, it proved to be another successful season at York with record prize money of £10.75m on offer across the 18 days watched by 289,972 – an increase of over 8,000 on last year – and despite two Saturdays being affected by rail strikes.

There were also a record number of runners across the season with 1,498 going to post for an average of just shy of 12 a race.

William Derby, chief executive and Clerk of the Course at York, said: “The 2023 season has once again been characterised by both the tremendous performances we have witnessed on the track and the unstinting support of racegoers, connections and the wider team.

"Despite the undoubted economic challenges and the frustrations of rail disruption, the York Race Committee and I are hugely grateful and appreciative of the wonderful support everyone has shown to York.”

Malton trainer Brian Ellison’s Tashkhan (25-1) produced a tremendous performance to finish third in the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch at Newmarket.

The race was won by Irish raider The Shunter (14-1) who was ridden with restraint in the early exchanges, by James Doyle before pushing to the front two furlongs out.

Tashkhan had been prominent throughout but he was eager for a battle, pushing The Shunter all the way through the closing stages.