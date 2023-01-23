Yorkshire jockey Joanna Mason has been awarded December Ride of the Month for her brilliant last-to-first victory on Eligible at Southwell.

The award – made by At The Races, the digital partner of satellite broadcaster Sky Sports Racing, and voted for by viewers – saw Mason win £500 which she donated to the Injured Jockeys’ Fund.

Her winning ride – for her grandfather and legendary Yorkshire trainer Mick Easterby and his son David, along with owner, the leading golfer Lee Westwood – came in the seven furlong Spreadex Sports Get £50 In Bonuses Handicap.

Mason was in last place at the two furlong pole, but the horse responded to her urgings as it weaved its way through traffic to hit the front half a furlong out and eventually go on to claim a cosy victory.

Winning smile: Malton jockey Joanna Mason after after riding Amanzoe to win The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Curtain Raiser Classified Stakes during The Shergar Cup at Ascot last August.

She tweeted from her Twitter account @jomason90: “Delighted to win ride of the month (December) on Eligible for @MickEasterby @dmeasterby & @WestwoodLee. Thank you to those that voted. My £500 donated to @IJF_official who got me back mended after I broke my back in 2015.”

Mason followed up her win with another success on Eligible earlier this month, with Westwood praising that performance on Twitter.

The award caps a fine year for the Malton-based rider who rode out her claim earlier in the season before passing 100 winners as a professional.

She also made her Shergar Cup debut for the Ladies team at Ascot, riding Amanzoe to victory in the opener for leading trainer William Haggas, with a performance which drew high praise from the Skipton-born trainer.

London pride: Joanna Mason riding Pons Aelius to victory in the Unibet London Stayers' Series (Final) Handicap at Kempton Park in December.

In addition, she won the £80,000 London Stayers’ Series Final at Kempton on Pons Aelius for Middleham’s Charlie and Mark Johnston.

Meanwhile, the freezing temperatures continue to wipe out the racing programme across the UK.

Haydock’s meeting fell on Saturday, despite hopes it would pass an early inspection and the third day of the Winter Million fixture at Lingfield was lost yesterday, due to a frozen track.

Prospects had looked bleak earlier in the week and Friday's scheduled card, the first of the three-day Winter Million meeting, was called off.

However, a thaw towards the end of the week, particularly on Saturday which enabled the course to become raceable, raised hopes the valuable fixture featuring the Fleur Du Lys Chase would be able to take place – but plunging temperatures overnight put paid to that.

It means there has been no racing on turf in the UK since Hereford and there was also bad news from Market Rasen who abandoned their meeting on Friday, set to feature the Listed Alan Swinbank Mares' Open National Flat race, but swiftly rearranged for tomorrow – only for that to be abandoned, too.