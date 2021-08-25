Malton-trained Judicial looking to reclaim his Beverley Bullet crown

Julie Camacho's Judicial - pictured in winning action under Beverley bullet - will attempt to reclaim the Beverley Bullet this weekend.

Trained at Malton by Julie Camacho, he won the Listed contest two years ago but showed he is every bit as good this term when beating Dakota Gold at Chester.

Now a nine-year-old, Judicial could meet Dakota Gold again this weekend with the likes of Light Refrain, Keep Busy, Hurricane Ivor and Great St Wilfrid winner Justanotherbottle among 20 entries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This has been the plan since he won at Chester really, we knew August was going to be a big month for him and we’re looking forward to it,” said Steve Brown, Camacho’s partner and assistant.

Yorkhill - pictured in Cheltenham Festival-winning action under Ruby Walsh - is among the names set to appear at this week’s Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses National Championships at Aintree.

“First time out this year he lost a shoe in the Palace House at Newmarket so we could explain that, but clearly his second run was disappointing, so it was nice to see him bounce back at Chester.

“The only thing I would say is he’s gone away from wanting really fast ground, he certainly handles more juice in the ground these days.

“It seems to be a race older horses have a good record in, so hopefully we can continue that trend – it would be lovely if he could.

“Either way I’m sure he’ll run a very good race, we’re pleased with him and happy with where we are with him.”

Meanwhile, Yorkhill and Don Poli are among the names set to appear at this week’s Jockey Club Retraining of Racehorses National Championships at Aintree.

The event, which begins tomorrow, has attracted 276 former racehorses and is the elite level for those thriving in a second career – with dressage, showjumping and showing classes held across four days.

This year’s entrants have run in nearly 4,000 races collectively, and won a combined total of more than £5.3m in prize money.

Both Yorkhill and Don Poli retired from racing last season and will be making their debuts at the championships, where they will compete in newcomer and in-hand classes respectively.

Yorkhill was a flagbearer for Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins before victory in last season’s Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle under Ryan Mania for trainer Sandy Thomson.