Look out for him: Jason Hart (pink cap) renews his partnership with Look Out Louis (pink cap) in the £50,000 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap at York tomorrow. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Malton-based trainer was so close to success at last week’s Dante Festival when Makanah went down by a mere head to Dakota Gold in the Churchill Tyres Handicap.

Camacho said: “The thing about York is, it’s always so competitive isn’t it? You don’t get any soft races at York – everybody wants to go. To have a winner there is very difficult.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sprint handicaps often come down to fine margins, a point that was underlined when Makanah’s stable-mate Look Out Louis won by a head at Chester a fortnight ago.

The Chester triumph represented a career-high for the six-year-old gelding as he won off an official rating of 85.

Camacho said: “We were delighted with him at Chester. To be fair, he has been a little star for us. He’s not a moment’s bother – he’s easy to train. As long as he spends plenty of time out in the paddock he’s happy. And he’s out in the paddock as we speak!

“We don’t do a lot with him, to be honest. Just keep him happy, keep him ticking over and they keep themselves fit if they’re running in these sprints. It’s not like a two-mile horse.”

Look Out Louis, who will once again be partnered by jockey Jason Hart in the five-furlong contest tomorrow, has been raised 4lb by the handicapper for his latest win – the fifth since he switched to Camacho’s string late in 2020.

Look Out Louis’ Chester victory came with some ease in the ground but it’s not his preference.

Camacho said: “The faster the better for him. He got away with it at Chester. The showers can go to Haydock (where she’ll be represented in the Group 2 Temple Stakes by Ainsdale). I want as much rain as possible at Haydock and no more at York!”

Saturday’s seven-race card also features the William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes. The £90,000 Group 3, staged over a mile and three quarters, has attracted a field of seven including Roger Varian’s Believe in Love, who suffered a narrow defeat in Group 1 company in France last autumn.