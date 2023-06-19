AS FAR as Marc-Olivier Vallerand is concerned, this summer is about refreshing the mind, body and soul ahead of what he is determined will be a successful campaign for Sheffield Steelers.

For two seasons – split by the Covid pandemic – Vallerand was everything a Steelers fan could wish for, brash, skilled and tenacious, with a helpful ability to back that up with impressive numbers.

His third stint with the Elite League club, however, lacked the same impact, partly because he came in halfway through the season and – taking into account his time at the start of 2023-24 in the central European IceHL with HK Olimpija Ljubljana – was somewhat hampered by injury.

If all goes according to plan, Steelers’ fans should get the old version of Vallerand back in front of them when the new season kicks into life in early September – a player whose return was confirmed on Monday evening and who is determined to bring an end to the team’s wait for the EIHL regular season title.

THAT WINNING FEELING: Marc-Olivier Vallerand (front row, right) celebrates Sheffield Steelers' Challenge Cup success in the Covid-shortened 2019-20 Elite League season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/Steelers Media/EIHL.

“I did take my time making my decision to return because last season was a rollercoaster ride personally,” explained Vallerand. “I wanted to take a break, re-set and refresh the body and mind.

"There’s no doubt I've made the right decision. We have unfinished business in Sheffield and we all need to win again – the Steelers management, coaching staff and the fans are too good and too dedicated not to win silverware.

“It’s been too long already, so we’re gonna come in with the right mindset to be champions again.”

To that end, Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox – the man who first brought Vallerand to South Yorkshire back in 2019 – believes he is getting a player back who will sweat blood and tears for the cause.

BACK FOR MORE: Marc-Olivier Vallerand is back for a third full season of Sheffield Steelers hockley. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley/EIHL/Steelers Media.

“I expect him to come into camp healthy, in good shape and with a bit of a chip on his shoulder,” said Fox, who has one Challenge Cup trophy from his four years at the club.

"He’s a guy that I am 100 per cent confident about being an impact player for us as we have seen in the past. He led our team in shots per game and in expected goals for, so I know he will have a bounce back season..

"The one thing I will say about Vally is that he isn’t a one-way hockey player. He’s very good on the track and is responsible in his own zone. He doesn’t cheat the game looking for his offence and that is what we will need throughout our line-up next year."

Vallerand’s most productive season in the UK actually came at Coventry Blaze in his first UK season, posting 65 points in 48 games, including 34 goals.

SIGNED AND SEALED: Sheffield Steelers' head coach Aaron Fox is delighted to have Marc-Olivier Vallerand back for another season. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

A season in Austria with EHC Lustenau in what was then known as the AlpsHL followed where his points production was even more impressive before Fox and the Steelers persuaded him to return to England.

In what turned out to be a Challenge Cup-winning campaign – just a week before the Covid brought a halt to everything – Vallerand hit 62 points in 52 games, 31 of them goals.

On his return for the 2021-22 season, he impressed again, this time breaking the 70-point mark with 32 goals and 39 assists in 55 games.

His mid-season return last time out brought him six goals and six assists in 19 games, although injury cut his season short.