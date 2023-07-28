Marcus Delpeche adds imposing presence for Sheffield Sharks' BBL roster

Atiba Lyons has brought back another big man to the Sheffield Sharks frontcourt in the shape of imposing power forward Marcus Delpeche.

The 27-year-old American has earned a reputation as a bullying presence under both baskets in his two years with the Sharks, which is why they have brought him back for a third season.

Delpeche, who first joined the Sharks from BBL rivals Bristol Flyers ahead of the 2021/22 season, will once again team up with Bennett Koch as the big men on the Sharks roster.

This is the team’s sixth signing of the summer, four of whom are coming back, and whether Lyons goes for another big man remains to be seen.

Marcus Delpeche is returning for a third season to the Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Last season they added 6ft 9in Javion Ogunyemi who put up good numbers but was released midway through an indifferent season for the club. Sheffield then produced better form playing with a smaller line-up around Delpeche and Koch.

For now, Lyons is just happy to have a reliable member of recent teams back on the roster.

“Having Marcus back with the Sharks is great news for us,” said Lyons. “He is a dynamic player with a unique combination of athleticism and strength that can have an impact on the game.

“We believe he will play a crucial role in helping bulk up our front court in the 2023-24 season.”

Marcus Delpeche makes a dunk for the Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Delpeche averaged 7.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and shot 50.5 per cent from the field.

“I’m excited to be back with the Sharks for another exciting season,” said Delpeche.