Marcus Delpeche and Sa'eed Nelson lead Sheffield Sharks to BBL victory at Plymouth City Patriots
BASKETBALL: A fifth win of the season saw Sheffield Sharks get their record back to even at Plymouth City Patriots.
Despite losing the first quarter 24-19, Atiba Lyons’ side stormed back in the second half to claim a 88-69 road win.
The points were evenly distributed with Sa-eed Nelson scoring 15 points and Marcus Delpeche matching that despite starting the game from the bench.
Bennett Koch scored 13, Javion Ogunyemi added 11 while captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr and Kipper Nichols contributed 10 apiece.