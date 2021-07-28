Marcus Delpeche has joined Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Bristol Flyers)

Delpeche, 25, spent the last three seasons at Bristol Flyers having previously played in Germany and in college in his native United States.

“I’m excited to be part of a historically successful organisation that is always in the play-off hunt,” said Delpeche, who is a British passport holder.

“I really enjoyed my time in Bristol but I’m ready for this next step and looking forward to seeing what Sheffield has to offer.”

Atiba Lyons, Sheffield Sharks head coach (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Marcus has certainly made an impact on us over the years.

“His size and athleticism are things that always jump out at you immediately, but he is also committed, consistent, and is one of those players that just puts their heads down and works. Really looking forward to maximising his abilities here in Sheffield.”