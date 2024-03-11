The 23-year-old from Leeds produced an intelligent ride that created the freedom to launch an attack on the final climb to claim his first win in the professional peloton.

Hollyman is in his fourth season with Israel Premier Tech, a team known for helping Chris Froome try and relaunch his career following the horrific injuries that nearly ended his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollyman spent two years in the team’s academy, winning two races, and is now making the most of his second year in the senior ranks having endured an injury hit first year in the top peloton.

Israel Premier Tech's Yorkshire rider Mason Hollyman wins the second stage of the Tour of Taiwan (Picture courtesy of Israel Premier Tech)

Israel Premier Tech are enjoying a dominant performance in the five-day Tour of Taiwan with Hollyman now in the leader’s yellow jersey and also the current King of the Mountains, with three stages left to race.

“Everyone was just on fire,” said Hollyman of the performance.

“Viggo Moore led the charge all day, maintaining his position until the end. He was undoubtedly the man of the match today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Joe (Blackmore) dominated the last climb with constant attacks, Daniel Lima ensured our prominent placement, and Itamar held strong until the end.

Mason Hollyman of Israel Premier Tech during a recent edition of the Tour of Britain (Picture: SWPix.com)

“The team couldn’t have asked for more.”

That it was Hollyman who pulled clear to ride to victory on the summit finish owed much to his own research.

“I studied last year’s race and observed those kicks in the end,” he said. “So, when Joe’s group appeared exhausted, I chose to attack in the last 20 seconds of the climb, taking advantage of the technical descent.

“Gaining a two-second lead there seemed feasible for a win, especially if I could lead into the last corner.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With three stages remaining, Hollyman and his team are in a strong position to challenge for general classification honours.

“It’s reassuring to have Joe in such great form, giving us multiple strategies to play,” said Hollyman .

“Managing a race with five-rider teams is challenging, but having two team-mates capable of responding to attacks and securing wins is a significant advantage.”