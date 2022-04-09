Masters 2022: Tee times for round three including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler

As a gusting wind made scoring conditions difficult, McIlroy carded a second-consecutive 73 for a halfway total of two over par, three shots behind clubhouse leaders Charl Schwartzel and Sungjae Im.
“I’m in a decent position,” McIlroy said. “I’d like to be a couple of shots better at least, but I’m still right there. You go out tomorrow and you play a decent front nine and all of a sudden you’re right in the thick of things."
What time does the US Masters start? What are the tee times?
The first pair tees off at 3.20pm BST. Players without a country bracket are from the USA.
Danny Willet and Matt Fitzpatrick are both in action after 6pm.
1520 Adam Scott (Aus), Mackenzie Hughes (Can)
1530 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Min Woo Lee (Aus)
1540 Seamus Power (Ire), Marc Leishman (Aus)
1550 Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis (Aus)
1600 Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)
1610 Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
1620 Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
1630 Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
1640 Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
1700 Si Woo Kim (Korea), Jason Kokrak
1710 Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
1720 Rory McIlroy (Nir), Sepp Straka (Aut)
1730 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spn)
1740 Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia (Spn)
1750 Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Lee Westwood (Eng)
1800 Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1810 Webb Simpson, Patrick Cantlay
1820 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), J. J. Spaun
1840 Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
1850 Danny Willett (Eng), Joaquin Niemann (Chl)
1900 Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
1910 Cameron Smith (Aus), Corey Conners (Can)
1920 Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
1930 Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Harold Varner III
1940 Sungjae Im (Kor), Shane Lowry (Ire)
1950 Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel (Rsa)
How to watch the US Masters 2022 on TV?
On Saturday, coverage will begin on Sky Sports Golf from 3pm while on Main Event coverage will start at 8pm.
Sky Sports Golf will start coverage at 3pm on the final day of the tournament while Main Event will show the action at Augusta National from 7.30pm.
Can I stream the 2022 Masters golf tournament?
Sky Sports subscribers can stream the action as it happens on multiple digital devices - including mobile phones and tablets - via the Sky Go app.
Golf fans wanting to watch the Masters action without signing up to a contract can buy a day or month passes to Sky Sports from NOW TV.
The NOW TV app can be found on many of the latest smart TVs and can be streamed through phones, computers, tablets and consoles.