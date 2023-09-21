MATT BARRON embarks on a first season in UK hockey aiming to help Leeds Knights maintain the winning momentum they built up during a memorable 2022-23 NIHL National campaign.

​From the first puck drop, Ryan Aldridge’s team proved a relentless force, one that was closely hounded by Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms for the majority of the season, until they eventually ran out of steam with just under a month remaining.

Barron, 24, arrives with a winning pedigree of his own, having lifted the MHL (Maritime Junior Hockey League) title with the Yarmouth Mariners in 2018-19, alongside fellow Knights import, Noah McMullin.

Given the Knights’ success there are - despite major roster changes - great expectations on them, something Barron he can help his new team meet.

BRING IT ON: Canadian centre Matt Barron is looking forward to opening weekend with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights/Stephen Cunningham

“The guys that were here last year know how to win now and that is a big thing – carrying that over into the next year is key,” said Barron,

“Obviously, when you don’t win, you want to add that winning mentality to the locker room – if it’s already in the locker room, you want to keep it there.”

After pre-season games against Hull Seahawks and Solway Sharks, Barron has been given a timely insight into what to expect from this weekend’s league double-header against Bristol Pitbulls.