All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Matt Barron confident Leeds Knights winning mentality can be maintained in NIHL National

MATT BARRON embarks on a first season in UK hockey aiming to help Leeds Knights maintain the winning momentum they built up during a memorable 2022-23 NIHL National campaign.
By Phil Harrison
Published 21st Sep 2023, 18:38 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 09:25 BST

​From the first puck drop, Ryan Aldridge’s team proved a relentless force, one that was closely hounded by Milton Keynes Lightning and Peterborough Phantoms for the majority of the season, until they eventually ran out of steam with just under a month remaining.

Barron, 24, arrives with a winning pedigree of his own, having lifted the MHL (Maritime Junior Hockey League) title with the Yarmouth Mariners in 2018-19, alongside fellow Knights import, Noah McMullin.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Given the Knights’ success there are - despite major roster changes - great expectations on them, something Barron he can help his new team meet.

Most Popular
BRING IT ON: Canadian centre Matt Barron is looking forward to opening weekend with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights/Stephen CunninghamBRING IT ON: Canadian centre Matt Barron is looking forward to opening weekend with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights/Stephen Cunningham
BRING IT ON: Canadian centre Matt Barron is looking forward to opening weekend with Leeds Knights. Picture courtesy of Leeds Knights/Stephen Cunningham

“The guys that were here last year know how to win now and that is a big thing – carrying that over into the next year is key,” said Barron,

“Obviously, when you don’t win, you want to add that winning mentality to the locker room – if it’s already in the locker room, you want to keep it there.”

After pre-season games against Hull Seahawks and Solway Sharks, Barron has been given a timely insight into what to expect from this weekend’s league double-header against Bristol Pitbulls.

"The games were fast-paced and everyone was hungry to get out there,” he added. “They were super-competitive games for us which helps you get back into the swing of things.”

Related topics:Leeds KnightsLeedsPeterborough Phantoms