Matt Fitzpatrick laments 'embarrassing' Ryder Cup record as Luke Donald puts New York talk on hold

Matt Fitzpatrick admitted to having mixed emotions in the wake of Europe’s Ryder Cup triumph as he labelled his personal record “horrendous and embarrassing”.

Fitzpatrick had failed to win a point in his two previous appearances in the biennial event, playing just once before the singles in 2016 at Hazeltine and losing all three of his matches at Whistling Straits two years ago.

The 29-year-old finally got the chance to play a fourball match at Marco Simone and duly partnered Rory McIlroy to a 5&3 victory on the opening afternoon, but the same pair were between on the 18th by an inspired Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark on day two.

Fitzpatrick then lost to Max Homa in the singles, winning the 11th with a par to get back to one down but then failing to win any of the last seven holes despite a number of good chances.

Mixed emotions: Matt Fitzpatrick holds aloft the Ryder Cup with his team-mates but had hoped to contribute more in Rome. (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Obviously two years ago was a horrible feeling and to come out on top this time is incredible,” said the Sheffield-born former US Open champion.

“I don’t want to be selfish, but from my own performance I’m really disappointed and that’s why it’s a team. Fortunately the US didn’t play 12 Matt Fitzpatricks.

“My record is horrendous and embarrassing, but it means so much more winning as a team than as an individual. I have my own team personally with my coaches and stuff and that feels really good when you win.

“But with these boys… you play against them week in, week out, so to be on the same team as them, knowing you’ve got Jon Rahm going out as number one, followed by Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy.

Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after missing a putt on the 18th green during his singles match against US golfer, Max Homa on the final day of play in the 44th Ryder Cup. His record is now won one, lost seven in the Ryder Cup (Picture: ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

“I’ve got a hell of a lot of improvement to do personally. The last two days are not where I want to be with my golf career, I want to be a lot better and, like I said, thankfully we had 11 other boys who played unreal this week. I did my part on Friday, but if I want to be there in two years at Bethpage and help this team win I’ve got to be a lot different from where I am now.”

Eight of the last nine Ryder Cups have now been won by the home side and Europe’s players – especially those who have played in front of New York crowds before – are well aware of what they will face in 2025.

“Rory said it’s one of the biggest achievements in golf, winning an away Ryder Cup, and I think he’s right,” added Fitzpatrick.

“I feel like in two years’ time you’ve got to take your strongest team possible and hopefully everyone’s in form. It really is tough to win over there.”

On a positive note, Fitzpatrick was encouraged by the presence of a core of younger players on Luke Donald’s side in Rome, with nine of the team aged 33 or younger.

He said: “No disrespect to some of the lads that were on the team, they’re fantastic players, but I do feel like I’m 29 and there’s four or five guys younger than me and that’s a really positive thing.”

Donald has said he “would consider” keeping the European Ryder Cup captaincy for the next edition at Bethpage Black.

The 45-year-old earned rave reviews for his leadership in Rome as Europe regained the trophy and McIlroy led the calls for Donald to captain the side again.

Donald said: “Well obviously I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. It is a long process, this is not an easy job.

“I certainly haven’t given it really any thought yet. It’s something I would have to sit down and think about.

"Of course I would consider it.