Matt Newby relishing tactical challenge of women's basketball with Newcastle Eagles

The man who helped take Leeds Force into the British Basketball League and was later a trophy winner with Worcester Wolves is back in a lead role at the top of the national game.

Matt Newby has taken on head coaching duties at Newcastle Eagles in the Women’s British Basketball League on a deal until the end of the season. It is his first full-time role since leaving Worcester following their decision ahead of the return from the Covid pandemic to withdraw from the top level of the men’s pyramid.

Newby’s rise matched that of Leeds’ short-lived franchise the Force, having been the head coach of Leeds Carnegie University’s basketball programme which was the vehicle behind the city’s acceptance into the elite tier of the British game.

He led Force for the first three of their four years before the two parted ways, and he spent two years piloting a similar, university-backed programme in Worcester, steering the Wolves to BBL Cup final glory in January 2020.

Back in the game: New Newcastle Eagles women's coach Matt Newby of Yorkshire during his time in charge of Worcester Wolves.

“You’ll always have an appetite and a hunger for another level, you wouldn’t be a coach otherwise,” Newby told The Yorkshire Post of the reasons for his return. “For me it wasn’t necessarily finding a way back in but the right opportunity at the right time.

“This feels right, a good fit for the remainder of the season for me and for them. It’s been a very, very positive four weeks. The environment is a really positive one as you’d expect with the Eagles and we’re beginning to get some traction now.”

This is not Newby’s first taste of the women’s game. He stepped in to a temporary head coaching role at Durham last season for six weeks.

What he has found upon his full-time return encourages him greatly - attentive players who are eager to learn and a framework for the women’s game that is on the up.

Head Coach Matt Newby in his Leeds Force days (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“The technical and tactical nuances are more amplified in the women’s game,” said Newby, who continues to run City of Leeds Basketball Club which puts 19 boys’ and girls’ teams on the floor each week.

“There’s a difference to the men’s game in terms of pace, and elements of athleticism.

“But I like the fact that it’s more chess than chequers, there is an amplified tactical aspect and working with the Newcastle players has been really enjoyable because they’re all deep thinkers, they want to learn more about the game, there’s a few more questions on the practice floor which is nice to have that dialogue.”

Is his approach to coaching women, different to how it would be in the men’s game?

Matt Newby has been progressing the careers of young basketballers in Leeds, like Daniel Evans pictured here, for over a decade. (Picture: Gary Longbottom)

“My style of play, my philosophy, is quite constant,” said Newby, who is also a board member of Basketball England. “I haven’t made any adjustments, and for the most part the players have appreciated it. There’s definitely some elements that need tweaking but for the most part I’m about building relationships with the players, trying to establish the right culture for performance.”

Newby has won two and lost three of his first five games in charge, although one of those defeats was to London Lions, who along with Caledonia Gladiators, are so well backed financially that it is distorting the league. “I think the women’s game is improving, certainly the ability to attract imports,” said Newby, who believes London and Caledonia’s entry into European competition this season will bring more attention to the league.