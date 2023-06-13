MATTY DAVIES says there will be ‘no excuses’ for Hull Seahawks when they return for their second NIHL National campaign.

The 2022-23 second-tier debut campaign for the East Yorkshire club quickly became a baptism of fire, the club beind the eight-ball from an early stage as it raced against time in a hectic summer to get as much as possible ready for opening night.

It resulted in a disappointing bottom-place finish for head coach Davies and his team, despite the turn of the year bringing better performances and, on the whole results.

Chief among the issues were the visa issues surrounding import forwards Emil Svec and Andrej Themar, both missing the first two months of the season.

HEAD START: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies (centre), pictured during what turned out to be a testing debut NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media.

Once the first of them arrived – Emil Svec – he then incurred a controversial 10-game ban for what was deemed an illegal check to the head on his debut at Telford Tigers.

Themar, once he arrived in mid-November, had a positive effect, posting 49 points in just 29 games, 22 of them goals. That put him third with Svec leading the way with 61 points, including 31 goals, in 31 games.

Next season, Svec has already been confirmed as returning, while Themar is not, Davies revealing he had nailed down his two other imports.

Injuries and difficulty in attracting the depth of quality he wanted for his team’s first campaign also frustrated Davies, but he insists that will not be an issue once the puck drops on the new campaign in early September.

BACK FOR MORE: Forward Nathan Salem will have a key role for Hull Seahawks in their second NIHL National season. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media.

“Last year, it was one of those seasons where we kept using the excuse that it was ‘our first year, it’s our first year’ - but that only really lasts so long, you can only keep saying that for so long,” said head coach Davies.

“We certainly won’t be using that as an excuse next season. There are no excuses next time around.

“We’ve had a full year and plenty of time to do what we feel we need to do and get the players in that we want to get in, so there are no excuses from me, or from the players’ point of view either, everything will be ready to go for them from day one once they come in.”

Off the ice, Davies and co-owner Joe Lamplough are satisfied with the progress being made, with season ticket sales for 2023-24 already encouraging.

LEARNING FAST: Owen Bruton was a huge positive for Hull Seahawks in their first NIHL National season, and will only have just turned 17 when the 2023-24 campaign gets underways in September. Picture courtesy of Tony King/Seahawks Media.

“The thing is, we had already started building something good off the ice, fans were coming in in good numbers and we’ve already seen with season ticket sales for next season how much it has grabbed people.

“We’ve had some really good season ticket sales, a lot more than last year.

“I think people are looking forward to this year even more. It was great for people that we were back last year but nobody wants to go and watch a losing team.

“This time, that definitely won’t be the case.”

