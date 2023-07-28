Halifax’s Max Burgin and Wakefield’s Amy-Eloise Markovc have been selected to represent Great Britain at next month’s World Championships but two Yorkshire Olympians have missed out.

Burgin, 21, inset, will look to continue building his soaring reputation in the 800m in Budapest from August 19-27.

He is joined in a squad of 50 by Wakefield Harrier Markovc who, though based out in the United States, won gold at the European Indoor Championships in 2021 and narrowly missed out on a medal in the European and Commonwealth Games last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have made the cut after a positive summer, but that is not the case for York shot putter Scott Lincoln and 800m runner Alex Bell from Leeds, both of whom went to the Tokyo Olympics and had since been promoted to funded athlete status by UK Athletics.

Max Burgin of Team Great Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the Men's 800 Metres final during the London Diamond League meeting on Sunday (Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Lincoln won the outdoor British title for a ninth time last month but failed to get the world qualifying mark, while Bell was third in the UK Championships behind Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson and Jemma Reekie, while Isabelle Boffey has only raced once in the last two months when her time of 1.59:30 edged Bell’s season’s best by 13 hundredths of a second. Boffey has been selected.

The full team will be finalised once UKA has received World Rankings invitations from World Athletics next week but some of those invites are set to be rejected as they have not met the qualification criteria.

UKA’s chief executive Jack Buckner said in February he wanted the selection policy to be more ruthless as they strive for more medals. Several athletes, including Lina Nielsen (400m hurdles), Josh Zeller (110m hurdles) and Amelia Strickler (shot put) had hit out at the selection policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from UK Athletics said: “Athletes were required to meet the criteria outlined in the selection policy which included the requirement to demonstrate current form; this included evaluating the athlete's performances and trajectory from 1 May.”