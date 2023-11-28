McLaren Automotive and Yorkshire's United Autosports earn WEC elevation
The private team based in Wakefield won the famous Le Mans 24-hour race in the LMP2 class in 2020 and has held a spot on the WEC startline since the previous year.
That all led to them being named by motor-racing behemoth McLaren Automotive as their officially nominated team to run their cars in the new LMGT3 class for the expanded eight-round WEC next year, which includes June’s showpiece Le Mans.
United won eight races in the LMP2 class in five years but with the championship dropping down from three to two classes next year – just hyper-car and LMGT3 with no more LMP2 – there was a clamour for the limited number of spots on the grid.
But the United-McLaren collaboration has been selected for entry to a season that begins with an 1,812km race in Qatar in March, and the team in Wakefield will now prepare and operate two 720S GT3 EVOs under the British flag.
Richard Dean, co-founder of United in 2010 and current CEO, said: “This is a show of faith from both the WEC and McLaren in our project and we are determined to repay that faith with results on track.
“We are very proud and grateful to see the confirmation of the two WEC entries for United Autosports and McLaren.
"Proud to be representing McLaren in a World championship and of course for their return to the Le Mans 24 Hours.
"Grateful because we know the success of the WEC has increased demand for places on the grid.”
Michael Leiters, chief executive of McLaren Automotive, added: “We are delighted to have been confirmed for the 2024 WEC season and I would like to thank the Automobile Club de l’Ouest for our inclusion within a hugely competitive LMGT3 class.
"Motorsport is fundamental to our brand and we build our cars using technology from the race track to give them the supreme performance that our customers expect from a McLaren.
“It will be a very exciting season and extremely close between the teams which is why we have nominated United Autosports as our racing partner.
"This team has an excellent reputation in the endurance racing arena.”
Japan’s Marino Sato has already been confirmed as a driver for next season.