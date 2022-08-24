Milestone moment for Yorkshire trainer Mark Johnston

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trainer Mark Johnston. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Dubai Mile’s victory at Kempton racecourse in the 5.30pm race saw 62-year-old Johnston reach the milestone. He broke Richard Hannon Sr’s record for number of winners trained in Britain in August 2018 and he has now become the first trainer to reach the milestone of 5,000 winners four years later.

Johnston began sharing his trainer’s licence with his son Charlie, 31, earlier this year. Together they have registered 126 winners, with Johnston achieving 4,874 winners by himself up until this year, meaning Mark has trained the grand total of 5,000 winners in his career. The landmark consists of 4,995 winners on the Flat and five over Jumps.

On the achievement, Johnston – based at Middleham in North Yorkshire – said: “It’s obviously a bit different from breaking the record in 2018, you could say no-one has reached 4,194 winners (the previous record) so it’s not as if I’m breaking new ground, it’s just another landmark and setting the bar higher for people to try to reach.

“The main thing is the whole business revolves around winners and a lot of winners means a lot of happy owners.

“Hopefully we can continue doing the same thing,” added Johnston.

Sent off the 6-5 favourite, the Daniel Muscutt-ridden Dubai Mile – a son of Roaring Lion – was quickly to the fore in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes and while Super Mo was a brief threat, the market leader really strode on through the final furlong to win in style.