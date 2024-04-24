Money talks as Barry Hearn threatens to take World Snooker Championship away from Crucible

Hearn, the former World Snooker chairman and president of Matchroom, says there is no room for sentiment when the venue’s current deal expires in 2027 – its 50th anniversary of staging the Championships – adding: “It’s all about the money.”

Speculation over the future of the venue was sparked in the build-up to this year’s tournament by seven-time winner Ronnie O’Sullivan, who suggested it should be moved to either Saudi Arabia or China in order to maximise profit potential.

Hearn told the BBC: “I am doing absolutely everything I can to stay in Sheffield and it takes two to tango – I’ll stay here while we’re wanted, and I think we’re wanted.

Ronnie O'Sullivan in action on day five of the 2024 Cazoo World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre, Sheffield, which has been warned it could lose the tournament after 2027 (Picture: Mike Egerton/PA)

“But they’ve got to be realistic. We’ve said for the last few years we need a new venue that seats 2,500 to 3,000 people.

“I’m looking for Sheffield to come to the party and if they do, we’re staying.

“If they don’t, they’re really saying that we don’t want to, so it’s not really my call.”

The venue has staged every World Championship since John Spencer pocketed £6,000 for beating Cliff Thorburn in the 1977 showpiece.

“The Crucible has got a fantastic history and it’s been a massive part of my life, but we’ve got to live in the real world,” added Hearn. “There’s a price for everything, whether we like it or not.

“I’d love to tell you we live in a fairy story, but it’s not that simple. In any professional sport played by professional sportsmen, the first demand is prize money and they want to see it as big as possible, and we have a duty to those players.

“I believe next year we go through the £20m prize money, but you must never get complacent in your life and sit down and enjoy the luxury of saying ‘job done’. There’s never enough.