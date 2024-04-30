'Move on and put it right' - Rodney Glasgow's message to Sheffield Sharks who face British Basketball League elimination

Rodney Glasgow takes a shot for Sheffield Sharks in game one against Leicester Riders (Picture: Adam Bates)

Despite holding a nine-point lead against the Leicester Riders early in the fourth quarter of the opening game at the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday afternoon, Sharks unravelled as Leicester went on a 14-0 run and pinched the victory.

It means Sheffield need to win both games in the best-of-three series this weekend to advance to the semi-finals, starting with the daunting task of travelling to Leicester on Saturday for a 6pm tip-off. If they win that game they force game three back at the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday (tip-off TBC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve got to move on from it now, it’s going to be tough but we can do it,” said guard Glasgow, who was one of only three players to reach double figures in points in a game he felt the Sharks “gave away”. It’s the play-offs, it’s always going to be a huge challenge whatever it is. We’ve got to make sure everyone is mentally on it, that we’re all locked in, we’re all still positive about it.

“You go down at home in a tough one, and guys can be down, but we’ve got to move on from it and learn from it and make the right adjustments for game two.”

Glasgow felt the Sharks got away from playing like a team and made some silly mistakes when the pressure got to its highest in the fourth quarter.

But as soon as everyone got in the locker room, the second-year captain sought to change the narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve got to get back to the work, come in and do your job, make sure we have a good energy going into this week,” he said.

“We don’t want players coming in hanging their head on game one, it is what it is. We’ve got to come in and be ready.

“We’ve already had a talk after the game, telling the players keep your heads up, it’s done now. Everyone agreed, we’ve just got to crack on with it.”

Sheffield will hope to have centre Bennett Koch available for Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 6ft 10in centre is a big presence on both ends of the floor but was missing on Sunday due to a back problem.

“We need him but when a big man has issues with his back you have to take care of him,” said Glasgow.