Sent off at 33-1, the Dominic Ffrench Davis-trained five-year-old was drawn in stall two but ended up more towards the middle after David Egan – celebrating a big winner so soon after becoming No 1 rider for owners Amo Racing – asked his mount to quicken a furlong and a half from home.

Lattam was a length and a half back in second, with Navagio two lengths further away in third, but there was never any danger to the winner once he had flown.

Fozzy Stack’s Chazzesmee was the well-backed 5-2 favourite, chasing an unprecedented double after winning the Irish equivalent last weekend, but while he moved with some menace, he could never quite get into it, eventually just being edged out for fourth by Alpha Crucis.

But there was huge disappointment for David Menuisier, with last year’s winner Migration planting himself in the stalls as the gates opened.

Ffrench Davis said: “I think a lot of it has to do with the ground, it’s very tacky and holding and he travelled through it well.

“Two out, he was going supremely well and David didn’t really want to go on as soon as he did, but it’s very hard to make ground up in that sort of ground and he quickened up nicely and kept going.

“We knew he was very fit and would like the ground, so we were hopeful. His draw in stall two didn’t look great, but it worked out well.”

The mercurial Look Back Smiling provided Gemma Tutty with the biggest success of her training career when winning the William Hill Epic Boost Spring Mile.

Two nice types for the future pulled well clear in the William Hill Epic Value Maiden Stakes, with the previously unraced Moon Over Miami coming out on top in a protracted duel with firm favourite Harper’s Ferry.

York Racecourse has announced its flagship race the Group One Juddmonte International will be run for a record £1,250,000 in 2024.

This is a 25 percent increase in value, cementing it as the richest race ever run on the Knavesmire, as well as being the joint most valuable all-age contest staged on a racecourse-owned fixture, in Britain.

Won last year by Mostahdaf, sired by Juddmonte stallion Frankel, the colt was the joint highest rated horse in the world outside Japan.

The support of Juddmonte for this flagship contest dates back to 1989. Over those 35 years, it has regularly featured the famous green and pink silks of the late Prince Khalid Abdullah, with them crossing the line in front on two occasions, courtesy of Twice Over (2011) and, most famously, Frankel (2012).

William Derby, Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course at York Racecourse, said “We are delighted to announce this boost to the prize fund of our flagship race, the Juddmonte International, to £1.25m, confirming it as the richest race ever run at York. "Juddmonte Day on Wednesday 21 August is a tremendous way to open the Sky Bet Ebor Festival, on the first of three World Pool racedays.

"The significant increase in prize money forms part of a wider strategy to ensure the race continues to attract the best horses in the world for racing followers at York and beyond, to enjoy.”

Juddmonte chief executive, Douglas Erskine Crum said: “In our 35th year of sponsorship, this 25% increase in value demonstrates both York and Juddmonte's commitment to increasing prize money and further enhancing the Juddmonte International’s status as one of the world's very best races.