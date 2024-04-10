'My toughest mental challenge' - but Marcus Delpeche is back firing for Sheffield Sharks

The affable American had begun the season in a protective boot after suffering a freak incident while practising with his brother - another professional who plays in the British Basketball League at Newcastle Eagles - last summer in Japan.

The injury took a long time to heal and took Delpeche to places of mental strain he had never been before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But through it all he remained a passionate supporter of the team and could often be seen on the exercise bike by the bench during games, methodically going through his rehabilitation, waiting for his chance.

Marcus Delpeche in action for Sheffield Sharks, has had to bide his time on returning from injury in 2023/24 (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I won’t lie, this has probably been the biggest mental challenge I’ve ever had to deal with,” Delpeche told The Yorkshire Post.

“I see myself as someone, on and off the court, who can be relied on to do anything, whether that be my parents asking me to do something, my coaches on the basketball court, or myself.

“So having to be on the sidelines, watching that and working my way back, was by far the biggest challenge I have ever had to face and a lot of growing came with that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m grateful to say I had a community behind me, I had my coaches, I had my friends and family. It wasn’t one distinct person that was doing an excess amount, it was a combination of people helping me out which made things a lot easier.

Marcus Delpeche soaring above the Manchester Giants defence on Sunday (Picture: Adam Bates)

“Also I know myself, I’m not going to quit or give up, even though I knew it might take longer than I was prepared for or was hoping for.”

He finally got on the court in late November and his minutes have steadily built since then, to the point where logging 25 of 40 minutes in the 99-68 win at Manchester Giants on Sunday, finds him in a good position heading two weeks from play-offs.

“The injury was definitelyan unfortunate circumstance, but it’s pleasingly ironic that as the season comes to an end that’s when I’m feeling my best and I feel comfortable doing everything I need to do,” said Delpeche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As frustrating as it was to not be at that point when I first got back on the court, I’m just grateful I’m at this point now.”

Slam dunk: Marcus Delpeche for two points for Sheffield Sharks against Manchester Giants (Picture: Adam Bates)

Delpeche has had to try and work his way back onto a team carrying a deeper roster than in any of his three previous seasons with the club, particularly after the mid-season arrival of high-scoring Malik Green.

But ahead of back-to-back home games this week against Caledonia Gladiators (Friday) and Cheshire Phoenix (Sunday), he said: “At the end of the day, Atiba has put together the most skilled and balanced team we’ve had in years so it makes minutes harder to juggle, but at the same time the fact that he can rely on a large group of people is a more important factor.

“Having Malik Green was a massive addition to the team. Getting our offensive and defensive identity together was massive for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad