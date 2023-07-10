Leeds ace Naiktha Bains kept her dream doubles run alive after coming through a three-set battle to reach the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Bains and partner Maia Lumsden - who received a wildcard into the main draw - battled past Slovakian duo Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova 6-3 6-7(5) 6-3 to progress to the last eight of a Grand Slam for the first time.

It looked as if the British pairing may have missed their opportunity against their former junior rivals, being forced into a decider after spurning a set and a break lead, though they rallied in the final set to clinch a well-deserved victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was tough losing that second set obviously, but I feel like we were confident with where we were at going into the third,” said Bains.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Naiktha Bains (R) of Great Britain and Maia Lumsden of Great Britain compete against Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia and Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia in the Women's Doubles Second Round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“I feel like it was just a matter of taking care of what we know we can do, and hopefully the result was going to come our way as well.

“The atmosphere was incredible. To be honest, I loved playing three sets out there as it meant we got to stay out there longer. It was the best court we’ve played on so far, it was packed. The fans were incredible, I just wish I could thank them all. It was just so much fun.”

Lumsden added: “I just think the energy we were getting, they were helping us. We were trying to fire each other up as much as we could, but we were also trying to use the crowd as well. When they make a lot of noise it’s such a good feeling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bains and Lumsden are the first all-British pairing to reach the last eight of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon since 1983, when Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs made it all the way to the last four.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Naiktha Bains of Great Britain looks on with partner Maia Lumsden of Great Britain against Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Yifan Xu of People's Republic of China in the Women's Doubles First Round match during day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Bains and Lumsden will have to wait until Tuesday to find out who they take on in the last eight, with third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter likely opponents.

Meanwhile, Johannus Monday saw his maiden Wimbledon campaign come to a close.

Monday and Scottish partner Jacob Fearnley were beaten 7-5 6-3 by sixth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matt Ebden, though there will be plenty of confidence for them to take after a strong few weeks on the grass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo battled past Swede Andre Goransson and Japanese player Ben McLachlan in the opening round with a brilliant comeback 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 triumph.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: A general view of the Women’s Doubles Second Round match on court 18 between Naiktha Bains of Great Britain and Maia Lumsden of Great Britain and Viktoria Hruncakova of Slovakia and Tereza Mihalikova of Slovakia during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

And while they were unable to emulate those exploits against Indian Bopanna and Australian Edben, they will still head into the hard court season with considerable positives to take from SW19.