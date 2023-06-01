Basketball’s NBA Finals begin in Colorado overnight when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat in game one of the seven-game series. Here’s all you need to know.

Who are the two teams?

The 2023 NBA Finals pits together two teams who are relatively unfamiliar with each other, aside from their two meetings in the regular season. They have also followed very different paths to get to the finals.

The Denver Nuggets finished the regular season with the best record in the Western Conference of 53-29 (win-loss) and carried the No 1 seed through three rounds of the play-offs, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, a Phoenix Suns team complete with Kevin Durant and Devonte Booker in six games, and then sweeping the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers in four games to become Western Conference champions.

This is the Nuggets’ first appearance in the NBA Finals.

The Miami Heat won the Eastern Conference by being underdogs in every round, becoming only the second No 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals.

They finished eighth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 44-38 and came into the play-offs as the lowest-scoring team of the final 16 franchises left. They nearly missed the play-offs altogether, blowing their first play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks and then rallying in their second and final-chance play-in game against the Chicago Bulls.

That set up a first-round play-off encounter with the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose team had the best record in the NBA and won the title in 2021. But the Heat stunned the Bucks in five games to set up a second-round matchup with the New York Knicks who they saw off in six games.

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic #15rises above LeBron James of the LA Lakers during the Western Conference finals (Picture: Getty Images)

Then came the reigning Eastern Conference champions the Boston Celtics who the Heat stormed into a 3-0 lead over.

Boston came roaring back to tie the series and were set to become the first team in NBA history to win a series after training 3-0, only for the Heat to prevail in Boston and set up the chance to win the NBA title for the fourth time in 18 years.

Who are the star players to look out for?

Nikola Jokic is Denver Nuggets’ star and the best player in the NBA right now. The 28-year-old Serbian centre is a two-time MVP (league most valuable player) and although he didn’t win the individual accolade this season, the team award of NBA champions is closer than it has ever been.

Jimmy Butler #22 is the Miami Heat's undoubted leader (Picture: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In a sport obsessed with statistics, a triple-double is known as a player scoring over 10 in points, rebounds and assists. It is a difficult metric to achieve and yet Jokic averages that through the 15 play-off games the Nuggets have played with 29.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 10.3 assists.

Backing him up is 26-year-old point guard Jamal Murray who has come alive in these play-offs.

For the Heat, their star is Jimmy Butler, but beyond him they are a team of second-chancers, most notably Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin, who wasn’t even a starter this time last year but torched the Celtics for 26 points in Monday’s game seven.

Butler is the Heat’s leader though, a canny street baller who comes up with big plays and can threaten a defence in a number of ways. He is averaging 28.5 points per game with a team he helped to the NBA Finals three years ago.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has taken the club to a sixth NBA Finals in 13 years (Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Centre Bam Adebayo is a danger at both ends of the court but their best weapon could be head coach Erik Spoelstra who has guided Miami to a sixth NBA Finals spot in 13 seasons with experienced, flexible coaching.

When are the games UK time?

Each game takes place in the early hours of the morning, UK time. The series is a best-of-seven format and will only go beyond four games if needed.

(all UK times)

Game 1: Miami @ Denver – Friday June 2, 1.30am

Game 2: Miami @ Denver – Monday June 5, 1.00am

Game 3: Denver @ Miami – Thursday June 8, 1.30am

Game 4: Denver @ Miami – Saturday June 10, 1.30am

Game 5 (if necessary): Miami @ Denver – Tuesday June 13, 1.30am

Game 6 (if necessary): Denver @ Miami – Friday June 16, 1.30am

Game 7 (if necessary): Miami @ Denver – Monday June 19, 1.00am

How do I watch?

All games will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event, with the programme beginning at the time of tip-off.

There will be full game repeats later in the morning and in the afternoon on Sky Sports Arena.

Who has the best chance of winning?

According to date experts FiveThirtyEight.com who collate data from a number of variables, the favourites to win the NBA finals are the team from the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets have a 74% chance of winning.