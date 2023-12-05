Neckguards to be made compulsory at Winter Olympics and World Championships after Adam Johnson tragedy
The move follows the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, who died on October 28 after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during an Elite League (EIHL) match against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena.
Within days of Johnson’s accident, the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) – that gioverns the sport in England and Wales below the self-governed EIHL – announced that neck guards will become compulsory during “all on-ice activities” from the start of 2024.
The EIHL has not yet followed suit, although numerous players – including all the Steelers’ players – have opted to wear them since returning to action in the wake of Johnson's tragic death.
Neck guards are also not yet compulsory in professional leagues including the NHL, while the IIHF is yet to announce a start date for its new ruling, given delays in procuring the required equipment.
An IIHF statement read: “The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee, has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions.
“The exact date this mandate will go into effect for the senior categories will be determined by the supply situation. The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand.
“Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition.”
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following Johnson’s death and has been released on bail to a date in the new year pending further inquiries.