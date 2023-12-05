Neckguards to be made compulsory at Winter Olympics and World Championships after Adam Johnson tragedy

NECK GUARDS will become compulsory at all International Ice Hockey Federation events including the Olympics and the men’s and women’s world championships, the sport’s governing body has announced.

The move follows the death of Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson, who died on October 28 after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during an Elite League (EIHL) match against Sheffield Steelers at the Utilita Arena.

Within days of Johnson’s accident, the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) – that gioverns the sport in England and Wales below the self-governed EIHL – announced that neck guards will become compulsory during “all on-ice activities” from the start of 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EIHL has not yet followed suit, although numerous players – including all the Steelers’ players – have opted to wear them since returning to action in the wake of Johnson's tragic death.

TRAGEDY: Nottingham Panthers' Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut by an opponent's skate during a game against Sheffield Steelers on October 28 at Sheffield's Utilita Arena. Picture courtesy of Panthers' Images/EIHL Media.

Neck guards are also not yet compulsory in professional leagues including the NHL, while the IIHF is yet to announce a start date for its new ruling, given delays in procuring the required equipment.

An IIHF statement read: “The IIHF Council, on recommendation from its Medical Committee, has decided to mandate the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, at all levels of IIHF competitions.

“The exact date this mandate will go into effect for the senior categories will be determined by the supply situation. The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until the rule officially goes into effect, the IIHF continues to strongly recommend that neck laceration protectors are worn by all players performing in an IIHF competition.”