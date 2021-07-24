New dad Oliver Rowland looking to set the pace at London E-Prix

LONDON CALLING: Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland. Picture: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images.

The Penistone driver became a father for the first time last week and with many of his family joining him for this weekend’s double-header, Rowland will not be lacking any motivation in his Nissan e.dams car.

Rowland was racing at Le Mans when the call came through and he had to race off to be with his partner who was giving birth.

“It’s been amazing,” said Rowland of the last week. “It’s my first child so it’s a new experience for me but they are both great.

“It was a little bit of a challenge to make it back. I was in France and didn’t quite make it back in time to be there (for the birth) but I was there within a couple of hours.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m really pleased they’re both okay. Maybe they will come on Sunday to watch, I’ve not fully decided yet!”

Rowland sits 11th in the Formula E driver standings having endured a tough season, so will be looking to make up some lost ground at the world’s first indoor/outdoor circuit at London’s Royal Docks.

“I think it’s going to be a joy to drive and a unique experience for all of us,” added Rowland. “It’s awesome to be here in London and lots of friends and family are coming down.

“We need to score good points and make sure we are in the mix for Berlin but to win a race here would be pretty special.

“With the London circuit you come inside and outside and it’s not often you do that!

“I’ve seen some mixed reviews during the week but I can honestly say that over a qualifying lap you have to be on the limit of everything because it is going to be extremely tricky and technical.”