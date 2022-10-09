The NFL’s influence in the UK market has grown steadily since the New York Giants played the Miami Dolphins back in October 2007, and while the Packers were making their long awaited debut here, this was the Giants’ third visit.

At its peak in 2017 there were four games split between Wembley and Twickenham, with the possibility of a franchise going to London constantly used as leverage by owners wanting new deals for stadiums in their current cities.

Such talk was fizzling out even before the Covid pandemic due to the logistical challenge of American footballers being employed in another country a six-hour flight from the nearest American city.

Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers became the 32nd NFL team to play in London since 2007 (Picture: PA)

Furthermore, the NFL wants to expand its borders in other markets, taking games to Mexico again later this season and, for the first time, to Germany next month.

So what does come next?

A fan grab, that’s what, a concerted attempt by the NFL to establish supporter groups in certain territories. Sunday’s 32nd NFL London game was contested by two of the more popular NFL teams in the UK market in the Packers and the Giants – a legacy of the 1980s when British interest was born through television coverage on Channel 4. For that reason, the Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers, Steelers, Bears and Cowboys are among the more popular teams with fans in this country. Indeed, Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur between two beloved teams over here produced the best atmosphere this correspondent has experienced in 13 visits to a London game.

Six NFL teams have been given access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialisation as part of long-term, strategic effort by the league to enable clubs to build their global brands while driving NFL fan growth internationally.

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers with the ball during the NFL International match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (Picture: PA)

The San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars – who have played a home game at Wembley every year since 2013 – Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings were awarded the UK. The 49ers are already being aggressive in developing a fanbase in Yorkshire, with their investment in Leeds United giving them an obvious platform to build on.

Next Sunday night the 49ers host a Watch Party at the Box in Leeds with special guests and 400 49ers fans invited on a first-come, first-served basis.

Whether that game against the Atlanta Falcons next week is as close and competitive as the Packers-Giants at Tottenham is debatable but the beauty of the NFL, especially this year, is the parity of the league.

Having waited nearly all of those 15 years to see future hall of fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the flesh, UK fans were deprived of the best version of the two-time reigning league MVP, who despite leading the Packers to a 17-3 lead early, couldn't close out the game as the Giants rallied impressively to win 27-22.

New York Giants' Gary Brightwell celebrates scoring his sides second touchdown of the game during the NFL International match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Picture: PA)

Rodgers is still finding a rhythm with a receiving corps shorn of Davante Adams who was traded to Las Vegas Raiders in the off-season, his over-reliance on veteran slot receiver Randall Cobb indicative of his lack of options.

Nevertheless, the Packers should have done enough to close out the Giants, who under rookie head coach Brian Daboll have surprised many in starting the season 3-1.

