Shishkin will face eight rivals as he goes for a third Festival win in Thursday's Ryanair Chase (2.50) at Cheltenham.

Nicky Henderson's charge landed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle in 2020 and followed up in the Arkle over fences the following year, but 2022 ended in disappointment as he was pulled up when sent off favourite for the Champion Chase.

A rare bone condition was blamed for that defeat and after an initial lacklustre return in the Tingle Creek, Shishkin took a switch up to two miles and five furlongs in his stride when blazing home by 16 lengths in the Ascot Chase last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shishkin is a short price for the extended two-and-a-half-mile Ryanair, but he faces a stern test headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Blue Lord, who forms part of a triple Closutton assault along with Chacun Pour Soi and Janidil.

Hat-trick bid: Nicky Henderson's Shishkin is bidding for his third Festival win in Thursday's Ryanair Chase.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Mighty Potter has dominated the ante-post market for the opening Turners Novices' Chase (1.30) after winning each of his three starts over fences, including twice at the top level.

Favourite Thanksforthehelp heads a maximum field of 24 for the Pertemps Final (2.10), with Yorkshire’s only runner of the day, Coltor, from Roger Fell’s Nawton stable among the 24 runners, having skipped today’s Coral Cup.

So Scottish is the early favourite for the Magners Plate Handicap Chase (4.10), which also has a full field of 24 runners, while the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle (4.50) has attracted a top-class line-up, with key names including Luccia, Lot Of Joy and Group One Flat winner Princess Zoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad