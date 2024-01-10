No margin for error for Sheffield Sharks as British Basketball League invites fans to vote on All-Star Game

It is only the second game of a scheduled four in the group stage of the BBL Trophy, but already it has the feel of an elimination game for Sheffield Sharks and their Thursday night opponents, Caledonia Gladiators.

With just two teams advancing out of the five-team group to finals weekend, both Sheffield and Caledonia have no margin for error. Sharks lost their opener at Surrey Scorchers on Saturday, while Caledonia lost to both Cheshire Phoenix and Plymouth City Patriots last week.

That scenario heightens the importance of tonight’s fixture at the Canon Medical Arena (7.45pm tip-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, the British Basketball League has opened up voting to fans for the men’s and women’s All-Star Game to be held at the Copper Box Arena in London on Saturday, March 17.

Sheffield Sharks' Devearl Ramsey is a contender to make the All-Star game (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Fans can visit the All-Star voting webpage and pick their favourites for the North v South teams’ starting fives. Voting closes on February 15.

Jalon Pipkins and Devearl Rams ey of the Sharks and Georgia Gayle of the Sheffield Hatters are among the contenders.

How to vote:

Visit britishbasketballleague.com/all-star-vote-2024 to vote for your Men’s starting fives, and visit wbbl.org.uk/all-star-vote-2024 to vote for your Women’s starting fives.

Choose your favourite players for both North and South teams using the interactive court.