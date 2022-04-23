The rider, who is based in Carlton-in-Cleveland, has long since had a second champion jumps jockey title in the bag, but this week completed a magical double when he rode his 200th winner of the season at Perth.

It marked the end of a long odyssey, mainly round the tracks of northern England for Hughes, 36, whose previous seasonal best was 146 in 2018-19.

It also put him in an exclusive club of riders who have ridden 200 winners in a season, the incomparable Sir AP McCoy, Peter Scudamore and Richard Dunwoody.

Collector’s item: Harry Skelton, Sir AP McCoy, Brian Hughes, Willie Carson and Peter Scudamore at Perth on Wednesday when this season’s champion jumps jockey Hughes rode his 200th winner of the season - only the fourth National Hunt jockey to achieve the feat. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post on Thursday, the day after his third ride at the Scottish track - Donald McCain’s Dreams Of Home, the 6-4 favourite in the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase - put him in the history books, Hughes said: “It is a relief as much as anything.

“I will be proud of it in years to come when I look back on my career. I always looked up to AP [McCoy], Richard Dunwoody and Tony Dobbin as well, because they were Northern Ireland-based riders, but also Dickie Johnson when I got into riding and Peter Scudamore, too.

“AP, Richard and Peter are the ones who have ridden 200 before, so it is something I am proud of.”

When mentioned that we could now add his name to the illustrious list, the grounded Hughes quipped: “I’ve lowered the tone, I think!”

Almost there: Dreams of Home ridden by jockey Brian Hughes (centre) on their way to winning the Bob Nelson Capercaillie Handicap Chase and his 200th win of the season at Perth. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

There was a National Hunt ‘Hall of Fame’ in attendance at Perth to see hardworking Hughes achieve his feat, with McCoy, Scudamore and last year’s champion Harry Skelton present, along with Flat legend Willie Carson.

The quintet lined up for a photograph together, with Northern Ireland-born rider admitting: “I don’t buy too many pictures - but I think I’ll have to buy that one!”

The Perth crowd also gave Hughes an enthusiastic reception after his win on Donald McCain’s horse, with his fellow riders and valets applauding him back into the winner’s enclosure.

He said: “I’m not a very emotional person but I must admit that touched me. Everyone came out and cheered me in and I was a bit taken aback to be fair.”

Victory salute: Jockey Brian Hughes celebrates his 200th winner of the season on Dreams of Home. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Having claimed the 2020 champion crown, he was reeled in last season by the aforementioned Skelton, despite having a lead of 21 at one stage, but there was never much doubt this campaign and he leads Skelton by 101 this morning.

“A lot of factors go into getting 200 winners,” said Hughes, who has Grade 1 and Grand National winning trainer McCain to thank for over half his winning haul.

“You need a good agent [Richard Hale], good stables and horses to ride, a bit of luck with injuries and suspensions and the weather can also play its part. A lot of things have to come together. It is not a straightforward thing so I am delighted to have achieved it.”

His seasonal record last night - after a 32-1 Perth treble - stood at 204 winners, 161 seconds and 147 thirds, accumulating around £1.9m prize money, too.

The jockey, who didn’t have a single ride at the Cheltenham Festival and also missed out on the Grand National, set a target of 100 winners at the start of the campaign and was eager to share the credit for his success.

He said: “We have a great team at all the yards I ride for and the people I ride for. They have good bunches of people working with the horses and to be honest, without those people, this game wouldn’t exist.

“Without the horses being prepared and cared for, there wouldn’t be a sport and it is very important to remember the stable staff and the people who make it possible.

“Every single winner I have had has been really important to the total so it would be wrong to single out a particular ride.”

McCain himself was quick to hail Hughes’ achievement saying: “It’s a huge credit to him, he never misses anything, he’s the ultimate professional. It’s richly deserved and a mark of honour.”

And so to Sandown today, where the jockey has a book of five rides at the end of season showpiece and will receive his championship trophy in front of packed stands unlike in 2020, when Covid struck and former jockey and ITV presenter Mick Fitzgerald had to bring the trophy to North Yorkshire for him.

Hughes admitted: “It will be a bit different this time, last year we were still behind closed doors but this time crowds will be back.

“My family will be there and a crew are going from Yorkshire, plenty from Ireland and my sisters are coming from Melbourne and Toronto. It should be a great day.”

North Yorkshire-based jockey Paul Mulrennan, who turned 40 yesterday, has a race named in celebration at Ripon today.

Mulrennan will ride Bruno’s Gold - his only booking of the day - for Archie Watson in the Happy 40th Birthday Paul Mulrennan EBF Restricted Novice Stakes at !

Mulrennan explained in his Racing TV blog: “I must admit having to look twice when I saw that race title on Thursday. Adele [his wife] works at Ripon and helped arrange it.