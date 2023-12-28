“HE’S a big boy that can skate, competes very hard and I think his speed for his size will cause problems in this league.”

So said Sheffield Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox about import centre Mark Simpson after announcing his signing back in June.

It seems everything Fox believed he would get from 28-year-old Simpson has come true.

On Wednesday night, the Canadian recorded his eighth goal of the season in the 4-0 win over Nottingham Panthers. It was his 14th point overall, meaning he has scored in every other game for the Steelers since arriving in August.

IMPACT: Mark Simpson has been a major asset for Sheffield Steelers this season. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

The majority of the season has seen Simpson centre the fourth line, often operating with Brandon Whistle and Cole Shudra on his wings, the trio ensuring head coach Fox has four solid lines, all contributing on every night.

But it was Simpson's ability at both ends of the ice that persuaded Fox to bring him over in the first place. He has not been disappointed.

“He is such a good two-way player,” said Fox after the victory in Nottingham.. “He plays with such pace, he’s reliable, he’s maybe our best defensive forward and when you’re that big and you can skate that well, it’s a big asset to have.

“He’s created a lot of offensive opportunities for himself as well and it was nice to see him get one in Nottingham.”

ON TARGET: Mark Simpson celebrates his goal in the 4-0 win over Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

Going into the Motorpoint Arena clash on the back of a 5-1 Boxing Day win over the Panthers on home ice, the Steelers went ahead through Josh Nicholls at 7.46 when he steered the puck home from Shudra.

But it was the second period when the game was settled, a dominant Steelers doubling their advantage at 26.18 when defenceman Kevin Tansey fired home from long range.

Former Steelers’ goalie Rok Stojanovič stopped Scott Allen from making it 3-0 via a penalty shot but only another 70 seconds had elapsed before the Steelers did manage to go further ahead through Patrick Watling at 31.48.

Before the period was over, the Steelers piled on the agony for the hosts when Simpson fired home a loose puck at the top of the crease to make it 4-0.

After seeing his team see the game out without any further goals in the third and maintain their four-point lead over Cardiff Devils, who won 7-3 at Coventry Blaze, Fox added: “We’re rolling pretty well at the minute.

““I thought they were two really good hockey games from us, I thought we dictated the pace and play for most of those two games.