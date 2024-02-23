OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Joe Ford could be the man to succeed Steve Boden at Doncaster Knights. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ford, who was head coach under director of rugby Boden, leads the team into a game for the first time at Nottingham in the Championship on Friday night.

The 34-year-old brother of England fly-half George Ford, first joined the Knights coaching staff in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He became backs coach and was eventually promoted to head coach for this season when Boden’s job became director of rugby.

Boden quit suddenly on Monday with the Knights sitting fourth in the Championship.

A long-term successor has yet to be appointed, but this could be a good opportunity for Ford to convince the Knights hierarchy that a successor to Boden lies within.