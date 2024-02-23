Nottingham v Doncaster Knights - Opportunity knocks as Joe Ford takes helm after Steve Boden's shock exit
Ford, who was head coach under director of rugby Boden, leads the team into a game for the first time at Nottingham in the Championship on Friday night.
The 34-year-old brother of England fly-half George Ford, first joined the Knights coaching staff in 2020.
He became backs coach and was eventually promoted to head coach for this season when Boden’s job became director of rugby.
Boden quit suddenly on Monday with the Knights sitting fourth in the Championship.
A long-term successor has yet to be appointed, but this could be a good opportunity for Ford to convince the Knights hierarchy that a successor to Boden lies within.
Ford had three spells with Leeds Carnegie during his playing days, punctuated by tints at Premiership clubs Northampton Saints, Sale Sharks and Leicester Tigers.