Oisin Murphy still leads William Buick by two after Irishman’s lucky escape at Chelmsford

In front: Jockey Oisin Murphy had one winner at Chelmsford and also escaped serious injury when his horse Discover Dubai suffered a fatal fall. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Dual champion Murphy arrived at the Essex venue with a cushion of two successes and his win aboard Notions in the racingwelfare.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes ensured he maintains that advantage as the duo head to Haydock today.

Buick has been in sparkling form in recent days, riding a treble at Leicester on Tuesday before adding a Nottingham double on Wednesday and he was first off the mark at Chelmsford, steering Typical Woman to victory in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy hit back in the very next race though and admitted he was feeling the pressure as he tries to secure a third successive title.

Hot pursuit: William Buick heads to Haydock today to ride alongside title rival Oisin Murphy. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

He told Racing TV: “I’ve been here before, I know what it’s like. No matter what everyone says, it’s not much fun – it’s a lot of pressure. Normally the pressures are only on big days, but I’m doing my best and I’m trying to make the most of every opportunity.

“I’ve got decent rides tonight and good rides tomorrow, and Saturday is obviously the best racing you can imagine. It’s a time we really should be enjoying it, but it’s tough work, race in, race out.”

Murphy was fortunate to escape injury when Discover Dubai took a heavy fall two furlongs out in the tote.co.uk Free Streaming Every UK Race Handicap.

Buick’s best chance of the night appeared to be 2-9 favourite Lord Lovelace in the Support The Injured Jockeys Fund Novice Stakes, but after an early battle with the Murphy-ridden Golden Owl, the market leader dropped away to finish second behind Under The Twilight.