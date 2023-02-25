The most prolific points-scoring rugby union team in the whole of England is from...Yorkshire.

Not Saracens who top the Gallagher Premiership.

Not Exeter Chiefs Women who lead the way in the Allianz Premier 15s.

Not even Scarborough who have scored 827 points in 26 games in North One East.

Old Brodleians Ladies have averaged more points than anyone in English rugby union (Picture: Stephen Barnes Photography)

No, the team that has averaged more points that any of the other 4,000 or so across the men’s and women’s senior pyramids is Old Brodleians Ladies, a grassroots team that plies its trade in National Challenge 3 North.

From their seven league fixtures since October they have averaged 56 points per game.

No team has scored more than 12 points in a match against them either and they have kept three shutouts.

Win today against Huddersfield Laund Hill – who they beat 59-0 in the season opener - and Old Brodleians Ladies of Halifax will be crowned champions and will seal promotion to National Challenge 2 North.

On the verge of the title - Old Brodleians Ladies (Picture: Stephen Barnes Photography)

Not bad for a team that was formed shortly before the pandemic, and because of the disruptions that brought, is only contesting a league season for the second year.

The success of the women’s team has been rightly celebrated by all at Old Brodleians.

Like many a club across Yorkshire’s rugby union fraternity, their Hipperholme ground is buzzing every weekend with fixtures.

As well as the women’s team there are three senior men’s squads, with the first team currently sat in mid-table in Yorkshire One.

Action from an Old Brodleians Ladies game (Picture: Stephen Barnes Photography)

They also operate junior teams for boys and girls.

For club chairman Andy Mears the success the women’s team has enjoyed has provided a real source of pride.

“It’s been fantastic to see the ladies’ team not only continue to grow and dominate this season, but to also see their friendships get stronger and stronger,” he said.

"Their matches are truly electric and the entire club is behind them to win the league. I’m delighted to see them gaining national recognition within the England Rugby stats and here’s hoping we see a league win a promotion too.”

Nick Akerman, head coach of Old Brodleians Ladies, added: “I can’t begin to explain the work everyone has put in this season on and off the pitch.

"From the players at training, the brilliant coaching squad, the supporters and club committee, even down to our chef Ryan making sure the girls have the delicious fuel they need to perform.

“This is only our second year in a league, so to be coming out top in the country is a huge honour that I know will give the players the boost they need to bring home the promotion, run up the points and win the league this Sunday.”

Any girls or women who fancy joining this all-conquering team, Old Brodleians are always on the lookout for players.

Training is at the club, Wednesdays at 6.30pm. Today’s game against Huddersfield Laund Hill kicks off at 2pm.

In the men’s National One, Leeds Tykes welcome Darlington Mowden Park today, while Hull have a chance to get their first win of the season when they travel to fellow strugglers Taunton Titans.

