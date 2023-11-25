Old Yorkshire rivalry renewed as Leeds Tykes and Rotherham Titans put unbeaten records on the line

A decade ago, Yorkshire Carnegie and Rotherham Titans were playing in front of 3,000 fans at Headingley in the Championship.

The passing of ten years, however, has brought about significant changes for both sides. West Park has replaced Headingley’s hallowed turf, Carnegie are now known as Leeds Tykes, and the two clubs presently wage war in the semi-professional confines of National League Two.

Today, Leeds will welcome Rotherham in a fight for the basement division’s top spot – with each club winning every game of the season so far.

One man refusing to be drawn into such drama is Pete Seabourne, the Tykes director of rugby.

Surprisingly, he revealed to The Yorkshire Post that his primary aim is to secure safety for the league leaders.

“Our focus since day one when coming in for preseason hasn’t been about anyone else,” said Seabourne.

“It’s about ourselves and trying to keep everyone fresh.

“Our priority when we first walked in was safety and I think we’re probably four or five points off that. If we get a win on Saturday, we’ve probably achieved that. Then we can reset and go again and think about what we really want to do this season.”

Eleven victories in eleven games is not a bad return for a side recovering from a punishing relegation last term.

This upturn in form has been a major boost as the West Yorkshire club look to entice supporters back into the fold after a dismal few years on and off the field.

When asked about the chances of a bumper crowd this weekend, Seabourne remained optimistic.

He said: “I would like it to be. Obviously support for both clubs is on the up because we’re both winning.

“I’m expecting a couple of coach loads from Rotherham and hopefully we can get a fair few to support the Tykes as well.

“Hopefully we can also get some people who are floating about just looking to watch a good quality Yorkshire game of rugby.”

Above all, the match is an opportunity to savour the thrilling atmosphere of a big local derby. “It’ll be an intriguing game to watch with two contrasting styles of play,” added Seabourne. “If we get the performance right, I’m sure come 4pm on Saturday we’ll get the right result.”

This sentiment is shared by Rotherham Titans captain Zak Poole, whose side hold a game in hand over the hosts.

Their objective today will be to disrupt, destroy, and ultimately defeat their opponents while sticking to their guns following last weekend’s impressive 28-9 victory against Hull.

“I’ve watched a bit of Leeds footage and all I can see is they’re quick in everything they do,” said Poole.

“They want to get to the line, they want to go, they want quick-taps.

“We’re just going to slow that down, strangle the life out of them, and not let them get that momentum they crucially need, because I haven’t seen Leeds without momentum yet.

“We know they’re going to bring a great game and it’s going to be hard for us. But Rotherham are going to test Leeds and see if they can play without that momentum.”

Despite being Leeds born and bred, Poole is adamant a visit to his home city will not restrain his efforts against the Tykes.

He added: “Only one goes up so maybe next year I’ll wish them the best, but this year I don’t wish them any luck.