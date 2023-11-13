Olympic medalist Bryony Page bounces back to regain trampoline world title

Sheffield trampolining superstar Bryony Page has cemented her status as a gold-medal contender at next summer’s Paris Olympics by regaining her world title in Birmingham this past weekend.

The 32-year-old who is originally from Staffordshire but has lived and trained in the steel city since continuing her education at the University of Sheffield in her late teens, won three medals at the 2023 World Championships.

In front of a raucous crowd at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, Page underlined her position as one of the finest trampolinists in the world by winning the individual title, taking bronze in the all-around team event and another bronze in the synchro with Izzy Songhurst.

Page, who won a bronze at the Rio Olympics and a silver in Tokyo, now has 11 world championship medals to her name, including four gold.

Most tellingly though on the road to Paris, she regained the world title she first won in Baku in 2021, scoring 56.680 points in Birmingham to edge out Zhu Xueying of China, who won Olympic gold ahead of her in Tokyo. USA’s Jessica Stephens was third.

Page, pictured, who took a significant step towards qualifying for Paris by winning the title, only qualified for the final in eighth but showed her big-stage pedigree by attempting and landing three triple somersaults and ending with a double twisting double straight back in her final routine.

She said: “I’m just over the moon. I was so nervous. I woke up really early in the morning with nerves.

“However, I’m super happy I was able to do the routine I wanted to.

Delight: Bryony Page reacts after regaining the world trampolining title in Birmingham.

“It was so special to do it in front of a home crowd because I may not get that opportunity again, so to do that and be part of it was just amazing. Today has definitely given us that confidence boost going into an Olympic year."

It wasn’t just for her performance on the trampoline that Page was a key member of the British team.

The Sheffield Trampoline Academy standard bearer was also an experienced voice in the Team GB locker room.

Sarah Powell, CEO of British Gymnastics, said: "Bryony has led the team with experience, professionalism and skill and I am so pleased that she has taken home the title.

"The comradery, support and undeniable talent of each gymnast have been so spectacular to see.

“I am so thrilled to have seen our GB trampoline, tumbling and double mini-trampoline gymnasts enjoying the incredible experience of representing their country at the World Championships.

"I take huge pride in knowing that beyond our podium success, our gymnasts have made unforgettable memories here in Birmingham, and inspired so many.”

More than 1,000 gymnasts from 40 countries were in action at the championships with Great Britain topping the medals table with 11 in total. Page has recently been training down in Poole with her new synchro team-mate Songhurst.