Optimism high again as Cycling Sheffield look to send more cyclists on the road to professional peloton

To realise that dream, the next phase of the journey for the 22-year-old is to sign for one of the best Under-23 Development teams in the country. It just so happens that they are on his doorstep, and after two years of trying to get on Cycling Sheffield’s eight-man roster, he has finally achieved it.

“I’m born and raised in Sheffield. This is the team I’ve wanted to ride for since I started cycling,” Hartley tells The Yorkshire Post.

“I only started cycling competitively when I was 18. I rode for the local club, so Cycling Sheffield has always been the target for me because it’s my home city, it’s one of the best teams in the country at this level - arguably the best - and I just enjoy racing my bike.”

Full throttle: Cycling Sheffield have been a fixture of the Under-23s peloton from a decade but after a difficult off-season, head into 2024 with renewed optimism. (Picture: SWPix.com)

A late bloomer - Hartley is tall and built for sprinting - he has a lot of catching up to do.

The Covid pandemic wiped out any chance of a career in the junior ranks, meaning the Under-23s level he has been thrust into with Cycling Sheffield will be merciless.

“Everybody is trying to win and prove a point at this level,” he says, “whereas I’m just learning how to race. I’m hoping the steep learning curve is going to be beneficial.”

He is in a very good environment at Cycling Sheffield. Along with his younger brother and team-mate James, the young men from Nether Green embody the type of rider Cycling Sheffield and their team boss Dave Coulson are trying to mould.

Cycling Sheffield's first-year rider Jack Hartley.

“This team is great for progressing careers,” continues Jack Hartley. “Look at Connor Swift, former British champion who now rides for Ineos, he’s probably the team’s best success story. James McKay has progressed to Continental level as well after last year.

“One of the major reasons I wanted to ride for this team was the nurturing Dave offers, it’s his full-time job, so he’s there to support you. At other teams it’s a case of here’s your kit, go race. Here, Dave is ‘this is how we do the race’. We have pre-race Zooms, post-race Zooms, you learn about more than just the racing, you learn how to be a professional bike rider. That’s invaluable to me.

“On a personal level the aim for me this year is to learn how to race in a cohesive unit as a team. It’s exposure to a lot of things for me; teamwork, helping each other out, racing at a higher level.

“And then the goal moving forwards would be to ride for a European team; Dutch, Belgian. Hopefully this year with the calendar we’ve got we’ll be able to do races over there. If you’re racing these teams in their own backyard, hopefully they’ll see you and want you for their team.”

Job's a good un: James McKay rode for Cycling Sheffield last year and has progressed now to Continental level (Picture: SWPix.com)

Cycling Sheffield have two races in France on their schedule this year and may expand into other countries if finances permit. The Under-23 national series, which they won last year, will be their bread and butter.

Two months ago it was looking unlikely they would have any races on the continent. Fearful for the team’s future, Coulson came to The Yorkshire Post to write an article appealing for new sponsors to help them fulfill a more Europe-wide race schedule in 2024.

Seeing new faces at the team’s launch at the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park on Friday suggests it worked.

“It probably brought the team to some people’s attention and underlined how when you’re running a bike team it’s always challenging, but at the moment it’s particularly challenging,” says Coulson.

“It’s the big problem for cycling - even the biggest teams in the world face the same ongoing challenges because the business model is reliant on sponsorship.

“There was never any fear that we weren’t going to carry on but we’re in a lot better position now than we were a month and a half ago.

“We’ve got some incredibly loyal sponsors and supporters so things look better than they did.”

One of those new sponsors is NRC Services, a building and electrical contractor from Sheffield.

Asked why they have stepped forward to sponsor Cycling Sheffield, NRC’s Mark Oldale says: “Many reasons. They’re a local Sheffield team, community and city is important to us. I know a couple of the lads on the team which dragged me in initially. And just because we can. It’s affordable and we’re honoured to do it.”

And so to the racing. What does 2024 have in store for Cycling Sheffield?