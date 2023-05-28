Original 'Chief' Adam Barnes makes his exit from Leeds Knights in Blackburn Hawks return

​ADAM BARNES won’t be returning to Leeds Knights for the 2023-24 season after opting to remain close to home and sign for NIHL North One outfit Blackburn Hawks.

​His departure comes after he helped the Knights claim an NIHL National league and play-off double in 2022-23 under head coach Ryan Aldridge with the 23-year-old forward playing a significant role.

He will always be fondly remembered by Leeds hockey fans having been part of the original Leeds Chiefs team which first brought pro hockey to the city under player-coach Sam Zajac back in 2019.

He finished that season as the team’s top points scorer with 50 points, including 26 goals and, when teams returned after the Covd-enforced break he continued to play a big role for the Knights franchise launched by Steve Nell in 2021.

MOVING ON: Adam Barnes fires home for Leeds Knights in the second leg of the NIHL National Cup final against Peterborough Phantoms. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

In all, the former Bradford Bulldogs’ junior posted 126 points in 102 games for the Knights, including 50 goals.

Having made the decision to stay closer to home for ‘personal reasons’, Barnes said: "I’m grateful for the memories made in Leeds through the years.

“I have to say a big thanks to Steve (Nell) and Ryan {Aldridge) for letting me be a part of it. Lastly, I couldn't appreciate the fans anymore as well for their support."

In a brief statement via their Tqitter account, the Knights wrote: “Adam has made the decision he would like to play closer to home due to personal reasons, we respect his decision and wish him the best for the future.”

WAY BACK WHEN: Adam Barnes, pictured in action for Leeds Chiefs against Hull Pirates in February 2020. Picture: Dean Woolley.

On his move to Blackburn, who he played for in 2018-19 while on a two-way deal with the Elite League’s Manchester Storm, Barnes added: “‘I’m really looking forward to coming back to Blackburn. It’s where I started my senior career and this feels like the right time to come back. They’ve built a great organisation.”

Hawks head coach Dominic Osman, who last week snapped up former Leeds defenceman Bobby Streetly, also for a second stint with the club, said he wasted no time in securing Barnes’s signature once he knew he was available.

"When we heard that Barnsey was looking to possibly make a move back home, we were definitely interested to see if we could come to an arrangement,” said Osman.

"This is a rubber stamp on what we are doing and how we are trying to recruit here in Blackburn. This really shows the intent from both himself and the organisation, as he will be yet another guy who wants to be here and have a future here with us.