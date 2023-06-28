All Sections
Otley Grand Prix won by Bob Donaldson and Sophie Lewis

Bob Donaldson and Sophie Lewis were celebrating victories in the twilight of the Otley Grand Prix last night.
By YP Sport
Published 28th Jun 2023, 22:03 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 22:22 BST

Lewis of DAS-Handling Bikes sprinted to victory in the women’s race which forms part of the British national circuit series.

The 21-year-old from Hertfordshire edged out rising Yorkshire star Cat Ferguson, among others, in a sprint finish.

Ferguson, 17, from Craven, and riding for Shibden Hope Tech Apex finished second with Robyn Clay rounding out the podium.

Bob Donaldson of Trinity Racing Team wins the Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - The Property Development Men's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)Bob Donaldson of Trinity Racing Team wins the Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - The Property Development Men's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Bob Donaldson of Trinity Racing Team wins the Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - The Property Development Men's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)

The men’s race was won by Trinity Racing’s Bob Donaldson who launched an early breakaway and although he was caught by two riders he pulled away again to victory.

Sophie Lewis of DAS - Handsling Bikes celebrates her victory in the British Cycling Women's National Circuit Series - Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - Santini Otley Women's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)Sophie Lewis of DAS - Handsling Bikes celebrates her victory in the British Cycling Women's National Circuit Series - Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - Santini Otley Women's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
Sophie Lewis of DAS - Handsling Bikes celebrates her victory in the British Cycling Women's National Circuit Series - Logco Otley Cycle Races 2023 - Santini Otley Women's GP (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWPix.com)
