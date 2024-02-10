WE MEET AGAIN: Wharfedale prevailed on home turf the last time they played Otley earlier this season. Picture courtesy of Ro Burridge/Wharfedale RUFC

But on Saturday afternoon, in the small market town of Otley, that peace is set to be ruined by the visit of fierce local rivals Wharfedale for the sake of some valuable National League Two bragging rights.

The fifth-placed visitors will arrive at Green Cross in high hopes after a resounding 31-7 home victory over second-bottom Billingham last weekend – a vicious spark of form they are intent on continuing in today’s fixture.

Wharfedale player-coach Jake Armstrong knows only too well how important this rivalry is for supporters on both side of the River Wharfe, having spent time with the hosts as a junior player.

“It’s a big game in both the Wharfedale and Otley calendars,” Armstrong told The Yorkshire Post.

“The match has got a bit of history to it and it’s a pretty strong rivalry. They’ve been floating around the same level as us for quite a long time now.

“It’s a great club, Otley. I spent my junior years there, so I understand what it means to a lot of people at that club as well. I’m looking forward to returning for the game.”

Both teams played out the reverse fixture in October, which resulted in a favourable 31-7 win for Armstrong’s side – who head into this clash only three points from fourth-placed Fylde with a game in hand.

Since that bonus point victory, the former Doncaster Knights prop believes eighth-placed Otley have improved in many departments – a factor his team must address.

He added: “We beat them at home, which gives us a certain amount of confidence going into the game.

“However, we know that they’ve improved a lot since that game, so we’re not being complacent.

“They’ve got a young back line with a lot of talent.

“What you associate with Otley over the years is a strong pack and a certain amount of physicality.

“We’ve got to match that and go some more as well.”

Doing so will be difficult, especially when observing the Zebras’ recent results.

Kyle Dench’s side head into the game on a two-match winning streak, following try-bonus point victories over Billingham and Huddersfield, respectively.

It is a sign they pose a threat to any side displaying a glint of weakness, but Armstrong is nonetheless set on ensuring his squad’s focus is primarily on themselves.

This is something he has impressed on the team, and it is a quality they will keep for the remainder of the season – even for serial winners Leeds Tykes’ visit.

“In terms of how we set up, it’s probably a less of a focus on them and making sure that we get our stuff right first,” Armstrong said.

“I think it’s important to go into every game thinking, ‘we’ve got a chance here we’re going to win’.

“Even when we come up against Leeds later in the season, there’ll be confidence about getting the job done.”

An additional challenge for Saturday’s match is its clash with the Scotland v France game in the Six Nations Championship – a potential excuse for fans to watch some rugby from the comfort of their living room.

For Armstrong there is only one place to be come 2.15pm.

He concluded: “I would much rather be out on the pitch!

“That’s what I enjoy doing and I think this season we’ve all enjoyed playing rugby at Wharfedale.