Middleham’s Group One-winning trainer Ed Bethell has high hopes for his horse Oviedo after he finished fourth in the bet365 Cambridgeshire last weekend.

The famous 34-runner one mile, one furlong Newmarket handicap is a notoriously difficult one to win but Bethell’s inmate probably did himself no favours in running as he came home just behind fellow Yorkshire horse, David O’Meara’s Bopedro, having hung across the track.

Bethell, son of former trainer James, who runs a 60-horse operation at Thorngill Stables in Coverham, admitted: “It was just one of those days.

“He was drawn one and ended up in stall 30 by the end of it. He has got a wayward tendency to him but is a fantastic racehorse and he will go on to bigger and better things next year.

Regional ridden by Callum Rodriguez (left) on their way to winning the Betfair Sprint Cup Stakes at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

“I’m fortunate that the owners have fended off a few offers which is really kind and I think he will be a horse for black type races next year.

“I’m really looking forward to him when he has a winter break on his back.

"I hope to see a very different horse next year.”

After landing the Zetland Cup at Redcar at the end of May, the horse finished ninth at Ascot before placing third, second and fourth, ahead of the Cambridgeshire.

“It is one of the most competitive handicaps of the year and had he not drifted across the track we’d have been first or second – we weren’t beaten very far at all.

“He’s rated 105 and next year we can have a huge amount of fun with him.

“He’s danced every dance this year. He won the Zetland Cup by three lengths, but he hasn’t been blessed with good draws.”

Earlier in September the progressive stable had its greatest victory so far when Regional – known as Reggie the Rocket at home – landed the Group One Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

It was supposed to be the day fellow Yorkshire sprinter Shaquille completed a hat-trick of Group One victories, but Julie Camacho’s stable star failed to fire, leaving the door open for Bethell’s gelding – a 3,500 guineas purchase at the 2021 Tattersalls July horses-in-training sale.

“We are very proud and have been very lucky to have been able to purchase him so cheaply, Tom Biggs [bloodstock agent from Blandford Bloodstock] had a lot to do with that.

“A dream come true, really. Any trainer who sets out to become a racehorse trainer would be lying if their ambition wasn’t to try and win a Group One and try and become Champion Trainer,” said Bethell.

“The Group One might create a stepping stone to be Champion Trainer but ultimately it’s a long way away – so I think I will just settle for winning another Group One if I can!

“I didn’t think we’d be able to beat Shaquille going into the race but I did think we’d be in the frame.

“I had a real good feeling about him. He was training great since the Nunthorpe and that proved he had plenty of fire in his belly the way he finished off but he probably wasn’t quite quick enough for that sharp five at that level. But over six at Haydock he was able to travel in his comfort zone and [jockey] Callum Rodriguez did a terrific job.”

Regional will next be aimed at the Al Quoz sprint at Meydan next March.

Bethell’s results have improved year-on-year, with a career-best 42 winners so far this year, prize money won increasing each year thanks to the likes of Regional, Port Lynas, Oviedo and Coverdale and plans to take on another 20 horses.

He said: “I have a great team of people around me, including dad – who is still firmly in charge! He’s out there every morning. We have our debates but we couldn’t do without him and his advice is invaluable.”

Before returning to Yorkshire Bethell worked in Australia, France and with Coolmore, as well as Charlie Hills and Robert Cowell here.